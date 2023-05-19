EFCC Chairman Bawa Invites Factual Challenge from Governor Matawalle amidst Corruption Allegations

The ongoing conflict between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State intensified yesterday. EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, invited the governor to present tangible evidence of his corruption, maintaining that no human being is entirely devoid of flaws.
Bawa’s comments come at a time when the EFCC disclosed it is presently investigating Governor Matawalle over allegations of corruption, including the award of phantom contracts and the misappropriation of over N70 billion.
Previously, Governor Matawalle had urged the EFCC to expand its anti-corruption efforts beyond just governors to include the Presidency and cabinet ministers.
However, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, the EFCC chairman stressed that the commission has a unique methodology for investigating corrupt leaders. He argued that one person’s alleged crimes shouldn’t tarnish another innocent person.
Simultaneously, the EFCC announced its ongoing investigation into the governor over accusations of monumental corruption, the awarding of phantom contracts, and the diversion of more than N70 billion.
EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr Osita Nwajah, who made the announcement, emphasized that the commission’s lawful activities were fueling the governor’s recent outburst. Nwajah dismissed the tirade as a case of corruption fighting back.
Nwajah also revealed that many investigations into Governor Matawalle’s administration focus on contracts awarded for phantom projects in local government areas.
The EFCC recovered N300 million from Fezel Nigeria Limited as part of this investigation.
The ongoing investigation has unsettled the Government House in Gusau, with Governor Matawalle reportedly fearing his fate post his tenure on May 29.
Nwajah noted that the EFCC had not arrested Governor Matawalle because he, like other governors and their deputies, enjoys immunity from criminal prosecution while in office.
The EFCC is undeterred by these accusations, Nwajah stressed and will continue its efforts to bring corrupt individuals to justice.
Editorial “Navigating the Treacherous Waters of Anti-Corruption Efforts in Nigeria”
The back and forth between EFCC and Governor Matawalle highlights the challenges of implementing practical anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria. As the EFCC intensifies its investigations, it faces resistance from those under scrutiny.
However, such allegations must be met with evidence-based responses, ensuring transparency and justice.
- The EFCC was established in 2003 to prevent, investigate, prosecute, and penalize economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.
