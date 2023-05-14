EFCC Chairman Encourages NYSC Members to Embrace Hard Work, Shun Quick Wealth

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has urged Nigerian youths, particularly members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to resist the temptation of quick wealth and instead commit to hard work.
During a nationwide sensitization lecture on the role of youths in curbing economic and financial crimes, Bawa communicated this message at several NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.
In addition, representatives from various EFCC Zonal Commands relayed his words to the youth.
The EFCC chairman emphasized that there are no shortcuts to success and that those who attempt to take such paths often fail.
He condemned fraudulent activities like internet scams, labeling them as crimes against humanity and unsustainable ways of life.
Bawa encouraged the corps members to join the NYSC/EFCC Anti-Corruption CDS group, an initiative designed to arm the youths with the tools and knowledge to resist corruption and serve as change agents in their communities.
He also urged the youths to utilize their intelligence and energy for the greater public good, particularly during their one-year compulsory service.
In addition, he emphasized the importance of upholding integrity and respect for law and order and decried poverty and unemployment as excuses for engaging in internet fraud.
Further, Bawa invited the corps members to act as whistle-blowers, exposing corrupt activities wherever they might be.
He charged them with taking ownership of the fight against economic and financial crimes while reminding them to retain hope for a prosperous Nigeria.
In camps across the country, from Edo to Kaduna, Oyo to Katsina, and even in Ekiti state, a similar message was echoed: the importance of hard work, integrity, and the crucial role of youth in combating corruption and financial crimes.
Editor’s Take: Cultivating a Culture of Integrity and Hard Work
Chairman Bawa’s nationwide sensitization lecture sends a clear message to Nigerian youths: the fight against corruption begins with personal integrity and hard work.
His call to resist the lure of quick wealth and shun fraudulent activities is crucial in cultivating a culture of honesty and dedication.
The invitation to join the NYSC/EFCC Anti-Corruption CDS group is also significant.
It allows the youth to engage in the fight against corruption actively, empowering them to become change agents within their communities.
However, this fight against corruption should not rest solely on the shoulders of the youth.
It is a shared responsibility that extends to every citizen, every institution, and every level of government.
Together, we can foster a society where corruption is not tolerated, and hard work, integrity, and respect for law and order are valued.
Did you know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to investigate financial fraud in Nigeria, such as advance fee fraud and money laundering.
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a program set up by the Nigerian government to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building and the development of the country.
