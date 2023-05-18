EFCC Investigates Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, Over Alleged N70 Billion Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that it is investigating allegations of corruption, fraudulent contracts, and a diversion of over N70 billion against the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.
The EFCC announcement comes on the heels of the governor’s recent criticism of the agency’s operations, including what the EFCC has termed ‘unfounded allegations about corruption in the disposal of assets and plea bargain procedures.
EFCC’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, made the revelation on behalf of the agency’s Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa while addressing journalists at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja on Thursday.
Considering the governor’s recent remarks, Nwajah noted that the investigation’s context was essential. He stated, “It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a ‘thief’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘thieves’ are caught?”
The EFCC official emphasized that the anti-corruption body operates independently and without external influence on who should be investigated or detained.
He also confirmed the ongoing detention of a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was arrested over an alleged N22 billion fraud.
Nwajah disclosed that Governor Matawalle is under scrutiny for allegedly misappropriating funds acquired as a loan from an old-generation bank for project execution in various local government areas of Zamfara state. Preliminary investigations reveal payments to over 100 companies with no corresponding service rendered.
Some of the contractors the EFCC has interrogated reportedly revealed how the governor allegedly directed them to convert funds into US dollars and return them through certain commissioners.
Editor’s Note: Unveiling Corruption at the Highest Levels
The EFCC’s probe of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, over an alleged N70 billion fraud underlines the extent of the corruption problem in Nigeria. It underscores the need for a comprehensive and transparent approach to the fight against corruption, particularly at high levels of government. The investigation also emphasizes the importance of the EFCC’s independence, as it must be free from political manipulation and interference.
Did you know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian law enforcement agency investigating financial crimes such as advance fee fraud (419 fraud) and money laundering.
- The EFCC was established in 2003, partly in response to pressure from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which named Nigeria as one of 23 countries non-cooperative in the international community’s efforts to fight money laundering.
Why Yohaig?
Yohaig NG is your trusted source for up-to-date and reliable Nigerian news.
From politics to business, entertainment to sports, Yohaig NG provides comprehensive coverage of what’s happening in Nigeria and beyond.