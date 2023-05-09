Investing in Corruption Prevention Yields More Cost-effective Results – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has strongly encouraged Nigerians to avoid corruption, emphasizing that preventative measures are more cost-effective than combating corruption after it has taken root.
The Resident Anti Corruption Commissioner (RACC) for Anambra State, Godwin Oche, expressed these sentiments during an event hosted by the Anambra State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Awka.
He identified corruption as a critical impediment to Nigeria’s progress.
Mr. Inalegwu Shaibu, the officer in charge of Public Enlightenment and Education, represented Oche at the event.
Shaibu highlighted the significant role media plays in the struggle against corruption and affirmed ICPC’s readiness to collaborate in this capacity.
“Corruption presents a formidable challenge, stunting the growth and development of our nation. Preventing corruption is notably less costly to the government than prosecution. Indeed, our approach promotes 60 percent prevention and 40 percent investigation and prosecution,” Shaibu stated. “ICPC works hand in hand with educational institutions, journalists, and other key stakeholders to educate them on the nature of corruption and the imperative of avoiding corrupt practices.”
Shaibu further expressed ICPC’s readiness to conduct a systematic study on Anambra State’s ministries, agencies, and parastatals if the state government extends an invitation.
“We have made significant strides in the short time we have been operating in Anambra State, including system visits to major institutions and training sessions. System visits involve surprise inspections of institutions to assess their operations and provide guidance on what constitutes corruption and what does not. Although we primarily focus on federal organizations, we would gladly respond if the state government invites us to conduct system studies on their organizations. We also facilitate training and workshops for staff members, as it’s crucial to understand what precisely constitutes corrupt practices,” he elaborated.
Dr. Emeka Odogwu, the state chairman of NUJ, assured the commission of the media’s commitment to work alongside the anti-graft agency in eradicating corruption in Nigeria.
Editorial
The news of ICPC’s commitment to corruption prevention rather than a reactive approach is a welcome development.
With corruption being a major setback for Nigeria’s growth and development, an emphasis on preventative measures is a strategic step toward curbing this menace.
ICPC’s efforts to engage with various stakeholders, particularly the media, are commendable.
Educating the public on the intricacies of corruption and fostering a culture of integrity makes us more likely to witness significant improvements in the fight against corruption.
