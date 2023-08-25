70% of Nigeria’s Poverty Due to Procurement Fraud: CSOs, EFCC

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other stakeholders have jointly cautioned that Nigeria’s escalating poverty is primarily due to approximately 70% of procurement corruption cases within its political and economic frameworks.
During a one-day CSOs Strategic Alliance & Think-Tank Against Procurement Corruption in Abuja, the acting executive chairman of EFCC, Mr. Abdulkarim Chukkol, represented by the Deputy Director, Special Duties, EFCC, Ofe-Imu Atiba Sunday, emphasised that both rampant and high-profile corruption has significantly hindered Nigeria’s capacity to utilise its resources for the collective good.
Chukkol stated,
“We are a nation immensely blessed with both human and material resources. Yet, we are mired in poverty primarily due to corruption. Procurement fraud represents 70% of corruption cases in Nigeria. Virtually all cases of public sector corruption revolve around procurement.”
Mohammed Bougei Attah, the National Coordinator of the Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative (PRADIN), pointed out that the roundtable was convened due to the surge in corruption cases that seem resistant to all interventions despite significant investments to combat the issue.
Editorial:
Tackling the Root of Nigeria’s Poverty: Addressing Procurement Corruption
The recent revelations by CSOs and the EFCC about the extent of procurement corruption in Nigeria are both alarming and enlightening.
It’s a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues plaguing the nation’s economic and political systems, leading to widespread poverty despite its vast resources.
Procurement corruption, as highlighted, is not just a financial issue; it’s a moral and ethical one. When funds meant for public projects and services are siphoned off, the average Nigerian citizen suffers.
Roads remain unbuilt, hospitals stay underfunded, and essential services are lacking.
The government must take a proactive stance against this form of corruption. Strengthening oversight, ensuring transparency in the bidding process, and holding corrupt officials accountable are crucial steps in the right direction.
Furthermore, the role of CSOs and other watchdog organisations is pivotal.
Their continued vigilance and advocacy can help shine a light on corrupt practices, ensuring they don’t go unnoticed or unpunished.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks 149 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index.
- Procurement corruption can take many forms, including bid rigging, kickbacks, and inflated pricing.
- The Public Procurement Act of 2007 was established to ensure transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s procurement processes.
- CSOs are crucial in holding governments accountable, often acting as whistleblowers on corrupt practices.
- The EFCC was established in 2003 to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.