Allegations of N50 Billion Contract Inflation Rock Delta State

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has levelled serious accusations against Governor Sheriff Oborevweri, alleging the inflation of three flyover contracts by approximately N50 billion. The party claims that the project, initially estimated at N78 billion, artificially increased to N125 billion, casting doubt on its completion within the next eight years.
Mr Valentine Onojeghuo, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, conveyed these allegations to Yohaig NG, stating that the governor had manipulated the project’s cost. He referenced concerns raised by the Delta Contractors Forum, which had previously flagged the project as fraudulent. The Forum alleged that contrary to state government claims of a N19 billion mobilization fee, which is about 25% of the contract sum, the governor had fully mobilized Julius Berger with the entire N78 billion.
The APC further accused the governor of seeking a N50 billion kickback in collusion with the construction company, with plans to escalate the project cost to N125 billion. The party questioned the rationale behind spending N78 billion on just three flyovers, especially compared to other states like Rivers, which constructed over nine flyovers for N63 billion under former Governor Nyesome Wike.
The APC also highlighted the past achievements of the immediate former governor of Ebonyi State and current Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi constructed 18 flyovers for less than N78 billion. They urged Deltans to demand accountability from Governor Oborevweri regarding the state’s allocations and internally generated revenue (IGR) since he took office.
In response, Mr Latimore Oghenesivbe, the Executive Assistant on Communication and Orientation to the Delta State governor, dismissed the allegations as baseless and mischievous. He challenged the APC to provide evidence for their claim of N50 billion contract padding, asserting that the construction of the flyovers and road expansions are legitimate projects that no well-meaning Deltan or political party can fault.
Oghenesivbe accused the APC of being anti-progress and spreading falsehoods about the contract sum being paid upfront to Julius Berger Plc. He assured Julius Berger he would employ high technology and engineering expertise to complete the project within 27 months.
Editorial
The recent allegations of contract inflation in Delta State, involving an estimated N50 billion overcharge on three flyover projects, have stirred significant controversy. This situation is more than a political dispute; it reflects the challenges that often mar infrastructural development in Nigeria.
The accusations by the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress against Governor Sheriff Oborevweri raise critical questions about transparency and accountability in government spending. In a country where infrastructural development is crucial for economic growth, such allegations, if true, undermine public trust and hinder progress.
However, it’s essential to approach these allegations with a balanced perspective. While the APC’s concerns may have some basis, it’s equally important to consider the response from the governor’s office, which categorically denies these claims. The truth often lies somewhere in the middle, and it’s the government’s and the opposition’s responsibility to provide clear, verifiable evidence to support their positions.
This situation underscores the need for a more transparent and accountable public procurement and project management system in Nigeria. It’s not just about building roads and bridges; it’s about building them to ensure value for money, public trust, and the efficient use of resources.
As we reflect on these developments, remember that the ultimate goal should be improving our communities through sustainable and responsible development. We urge all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards a resolution that prioritizes the public interest and upholds the principles of good governance.
Did You Know?
- Delta State, located in the South-South region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s oil-producing states, contributing significantly to the national economy.
- The concept of flyovers, essentially overpasses or bridge-like structures, is integral to modern urban planning, especially in areas with heavy traffic congestion.
- Contract inflation, or artificially increasing the cost of public projects, is a significant challenge in many developing countries, leading to increased public expenditure without corresponding benefits.
- Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index often highlights the issue of corruption in public projects in various countries, including Nigeria.
- As mentioned in the governor’s response, using advanced technology and engineering expertise in infrastructure projects is becoming increasingly important in ensuring the quality and longevity of such projects.