Army General Sentenced and Ordered to Refund Billions

Maj. Gen. Umaru Mohammed, a former Group Managing Director of Nigerian Army Properties Limited, has been convicted by a Nigerian Army special court-martial in Abuja, and sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption.
The military court also mandated Mohammed to refund a total of $2,178,900 and N1.65bn to the Army properties and NAPL. Despite pleading not guilty to all 18 counts, which included forgery, misappropriation of funds, and conspiracy, among others, the court martial found him guilty on 14 counts.
The eight-man panel, led by Maj. Gen. James Myam, delivered the judgment on Tuesday, sentencing Mohammed to five years’ imprisonment on count one and ordering him to return a total sum of $1,045,400.000 to the Nigerian Army Properties Limited.
On count two, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and ordered to return $480,000 to NAPL. He was also found guilty on count three, sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, and ordered to refund $85,400 to the NAPL. The sentences will run concurrently and are subject to confirmation by the authorities.
Editorial
The conviction of Maj. Gen. Umaru Mohammed is a stark reminder of the pervasive corruption that has infiltrated various sectors of our society, including the military. This incident is not merely an individual’s fall from grace; it is a reflection of the systemic issues that plague our institutions.
The military, a symbol of discipline and integrity, must not only purge itself of corrupt elements but also establish stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The sentencing of Mohammed is a step in the right direction, demonstrating a commitment to accountability and justice. However, this mustn’t be an isolated incident of accountability.
A comprehensive and transparent approach to eradicating corruption within the military and other sectors is imperative. We must ensure that individuals entrusted with positions of authority and responsibility are held to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Army is the largest component of the Nigerian Armed Forces and is responsible for land warfare operations.
- It is governed by the Nigerian Army Council and was founded in 1960.
- The Nigerian Army has been deployed in various international peacekeeping missions, including in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.
- The Nigerian Army has faced various criticisms, including allegations of human rights abuses, particularly in the fight against Boko Haram.
- The Nigerian Army has several educational institutions, including the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB), and Nigerian Military School Zaria (NMS).