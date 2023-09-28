Cacol Urges Efcc To Probe Alleged Diversion Of N10.8Bn By Ogun Governor

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has urged Nigerian anti-graft agencies to investigate allegations of diverted public funds against Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. The impeached chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Hon. Wale Adedayo, made these claims.
Adedayo accused Abiodun of misappropriating N10.8 billion, the Federal Allocation for the state’s local governments over two years. Following his allegations, Adedayo faced impeachment and was arraigned in Abeokuta for allegedly making false claims against the governor.
In response, CACOL issued a statement urging anti-corruption agencies, including the EFCC and ICPC, to investigate the allocations and determine their whereabouts. The organisation expressed concerns over using state security to intimidate Adedayo, emphasising the need to protect whistleblowers.
They also called the Ogun State Government to clarify the funds’ disbursement.
Editorial:
The allegations against Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State bring to the fore the persistent challenges of transparency and accountability in public office. While the veracity of the claims remains to be ascertained, the swift impeachment and arraignment of Hon. Wale Adedayo raise eyebrows.
It’s essential to differentiate between genuine whistleblowing and politically motivated claims. However, using state machinery to silence dissent is a worrying trend. The role of anti-corruption agencies becomes crucial in such scenarios.
They must ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation, upholding the principles of justice and transparency. The citizens of Ogun State, and indeed all Nigerians, deserve clarity on this matter.
Did You Know?
- Whistleblowing is a vital tool in the fight against corruption, allowing individuals to report illicit activities.
- Ogun State, often called the “Gateway State,” is located in the southwestern region of Nigeria.
- The EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) was established in 2003 to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.
- Local government allocations are meant to fund developmental projects at the grassroots level.
- Transparency and accountability in public spending are essential for fostering public trust and ensuring good governance.