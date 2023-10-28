Calls for EFCC to Investigate Ex-Governor Obiano Intensify

Dede Uzor, the Executive Director of the Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to scrutinise the eight-year tenure of former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.
In a statement released in Awka, Uzor expressed his dismay, stating that Obiano’s tenure had minimal positive impact on the state’s residents. He criticised the former governor for focusing on “white elephant” projects like airports and stadiums, which didn’t directly benefit the populace.
Uzor highlighted the state’s deteriorating infrastructure, particularly the roads, and the rise in corruption among local government chairmen during Obiano’s administration. He further accused the former governor of neglecting key economic areas, including the Onitsha Main Market road.
Uzor advised the current governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to expedite ongoing road projects and engage the youth to curb the rising crime rate in the state.
In response to these allegations, Emeka Ozumba, Obiano’s former Deputy Press Secretary, defended the ex-governor’s legacy.
He cited several achievements, including the establishment of an international cargo airport, an International Convention Centre, and an oxygen centre crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ozumba challenged the group to provide evidence for their claims and emphasised that Obiano had left a lasting mark on Anambra State.
Editorial: The Imperative of Accountability in Governance
We, as a collective, must always demand transparency and accountability from our elected officials. The recent call for an investigation into former Governor Willie Obiano’s tenure underscores this need. While every leader will undoubtedly face criticism, it’s essential to differentiate between constructive feedback and baseless allegations.
Anambra State, like many other states in Nigeria, grapples with infrastructural challenges and the need for sustainable development. The focus on “white elephant” projects, as alleged, can divert resources from more pressing needs. However, it’s equally crucial to recognise the long-term benefits some of these projects might bring.
Governance is a complex task, and while leaders should be held accountable for their actions, it’s essential to approach such matters with a balanced perspective. We urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the claims against the former governor. Only through transparency can we ensure that our leaders serve the best interests of the people.
Did You Know?
- Anambra State is often referred to as the “Light of the Nation” due to its significant contributions to Nigeria’s commerce and industry.
- Onitsha, a city in Anambra, hosts one of the largest markets in West Africa.
- Anambra is rich in natural gas, crude oil, bauxite, and ceramics.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage with numerous festivals celebrated annually.
- Anambra is home to the famous Nri Kingdom, one of the oldest kingdoms in Nigeria.