Chukkol, FBI Academy Graduate, Steps in as EFCC’s Acting Chairman

In the wake of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa’s suspension by President Bola Tinubu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol as the commission’s Acting Chairman.
Chukkol, a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, Quantico, the European Center of Security Studies, Germany, and a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria, steps into the role with a wealth of experience.
Chukkol holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000) and a Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States.
He also has a Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.
Before his appointment, Chukkol served as the commission’s Director of Operations. He has a rich history in the commission, being a pioneer staff and a member of the EFCC Cadet Course One.
His expertise lies in cybercrime and money laundering investigations.
The appointment of Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol as the Acting Chairman of the EFCC is a significant development in Nigeria’s fight against corruption.
Chukkol’s extensive experience and expertise in cybercrime and money laundering investigations are assets that the commission will undoubtedly benefit from.
However, it is essential to remember that the EFCC’s success does not solely rest on the shoulders of its chairman.
The commission’s effectiveness is a collective effort, requiring the commitment and dedication of all its staff.
The EFCC must uphold its integrity, transparency, and accountability values, regardless of who sits at its helm.
The government, on its part, should ensure that the EFCC is adequately funded and equipped to carry out its duties.
It should also safeguard the commission’s independence, allowing it to operate without interference.
Did You Know?
- The EFCC was established in 2003 primarily to investigate financial crimes.
- Since its inception, the EFCC has recovered billions of stolen assets.
- The EFCC has its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.
- The EFCC has been instrumental in prosecuting several high-profile corruption cases in Nigeria.
