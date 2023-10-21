Civil Service Denies Alleged N23m Extortion from Permanent Secretary Applicants

The office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) has refuted claims of extorting N23 million from 92 candidates aspiring for the position of permanent secretaries. This clarification was made by Mr Mohammed Ahmed, the Director of Communications in the HOCSF office, through an official statement released on Friday.
The initial report insinuated that the office had intentions to manipulate the postings of the permanent secretaries across various ministries. Ahmed responded to these allegations, stating:
“The attention of the office of the HOCSF has been drawn to a frivolous allegation labelled against the person of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.”
The report had accused the HOS of forcing the 92 applicants to pay N250,000 each for a one-week training programme scheduled from October 23 to 28 at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN). Ahmed clarified that the course fee was neither determined by the HOCSF nor paid into its account. He added that the training is the fifth of its kind since its inception and is optional for candidates.
Ahmed emphasised the transparency and rigour of the selection process for Federal Permanent Secretaries. He expressed disappointment in the lack of due diligence by the reporting medium and hinted at potential legal action if the story isn’t retracted and an apology issued within 24 hours.
Editorial:
The recent allegations against the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation are a stark reminder of the challenges faced by public institutions in maintaining their integrity. While it’s essential to hold institutions accountable, it’s equally crucial to ensure that accusations are based on factual evidence.
The swift response by the HOCSF office is commendable, as it provides clarity on the matter. However, this incident underscores the need for transparency in all government dealings. It’s vital for public trust and ensures that institutions can function effectively without undue suspicion.
We believe that while the media plays a crucial role in holding institutions accountable, it’s equally important to ensure that reports are accurate and fair. Misinformation can erode public trust and create unnecessary tensions. Both the media and public institutions have a shared responsibility to the public, and this responsibility must be taken seriously.
Did You Know?
- The Civil Service of Nigeria is responsible for implementing government policies and ensuring the smooth running of governmental affairs.
- Permanent Secretaries are the highest-ranking civil servants in Nigeria and play a pivotal role in policy formulation and implementation.
- The Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) is a key institution responsible for training and capacity building for civil servants.
- Nigeria’s Civil Service has its origins in the colonial era and has undergone several reforms over the years.
- The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is responsible for overseeing the entire federal civil service in Nigeria.