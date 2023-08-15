Community Expectations Amplify Corruption, Claims ICPC Chief

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pinpointed community pressures and societal expectations of officeholders as significant contributors to the escalating corruption levels in public offices and the nation.
Speaking at a National Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms, and Behaviour Change in Nigeria, Owasanoye voiced concerns over the pervasive spread of corruption-inducing social norms across all ethnic and religious boundaries.
Despite the general cultural and religious stance against corruption, a 2020 survey by ACAN-ICPC revealed that community ambivalence towards corruption enables corruption among public servants. Shockingly, 69% of surveyed public servants indicated their communities would accept gifts exceeding their annual salaries without probing the money’s origin.
Owasanoye highlighted the belief that communities expect officeholders to bestow benefits, irrespective of whether these benefits stem from corrupt practices or corruption proceeds.
He emphasised the need to move beyond the law and order approach, which has been the primary strategy of anti-corruption agencies. While essential, this approach must be supplemented with self or group-regulatory mechanisms to instigate the desired behavioural change in government and society.
Owasanoye urged stakeholders to identify and counteract societal norms perpetuating corruption and implement advocacy programmes promoting anti-corruption values.
Editorial:
Corruption remains a significant challenge for Nigeria, with its tentacles reaching deep into the fabric of society. The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye’s recent revelations, shed light on an often-overlooked aspect of this menace: societal expectations and community pressures.
While it’s easy to point fingers at corrupt officials, it’s crucial to understand the underlying societal norms that enable and even encourage such behaviour.
Critics might argue that the blame lies solely with the corrupt individuals, but it’s essential to recognise the role of societal expectations in this equation. When communities turn a blind eye to the sources of sudden wealth or expect officeholders to provide undue benefits, they indirectly perpetuate the cycle of corruption.
To genuinely combat corruption, a multi-faceted approach is required. While legal measures and punitive actions are vital, there’s an urgent need to address the societal norms that fuel corrupt practices.
Educational campaigns, community dialogues, and public awareness initiatives can be pivotal in reshaping societal expectations and promoting a culture of integrity.
Furthermore, stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, must lead by example and actively discourage corrupt practices within their spheres of influence.
Only by addressing the root causes and changing societal attitudes can Nigeria hope to make significant strides in its fight against corruption.
Did You Know?
- The ICPC was established as a primary agency in Nigeria to combat corrupt practices.
- A 2020 survey by ACAN-ICPC revealed that community perceptions significantly enable corruption among public servants.
- Societal norms and expectations can sometimes overshadow legal and moral obligations, leading to corrupt practices.
- The National Policy Dialogue on Corruption aims to address and reshape societal norms related to corruption.
- Behavioural change is seen as a crucial component in the fight against corruption, requiring both legal measures and shifts in societal attitudes.