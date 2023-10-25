EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, Mandates Staff to Declare Their Assets

Ola Olukoyede, the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has directed all staff members to promptly declare their assets. This directive aligns with the standard regulations and procedures of the civil service.
The commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, revealed this directive in a statement on Tuesday. He mentioned that Olukoyede made this announcement during a staff meeting at the EFCC’s main office in Abuja.
The chairman emphasised the importance of transparency, stating:
“All of us are going to declare our assets; from Level 17, downward. I did mine, so there’s no reason for anyone to be afraid to do the same.”
He further highlighted the significance of setting a positive example, especially as members of an anti-corruption body. Olukoyede urged the staff to focus on the core mission of combating economic and financial crimes, which ultimately contributes to the nation’s economic growth and creates a conducive environment for investments.
He also encouraged the EFCC team to maintain professionalism, uphold integrity, and remain unbiased in their duties.
Olukoyede expressed:
“We must do our job to add values to the nation. Investors must have confidence in the economy and we must help the country to be governed in an accountable and transparent manner.”
He concluded by assuring the staff of improved welfare, comprehensive training, and equal opportunities to boost productivity.
Editorial:
The directive from the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for staff to declare their assets is a commendable step towards transparency and accountability. As the nation’s premier anti-corruption agency, the EFCC must set the standard for integrity and transparency.
By taking such a proactive measure, the EFCC not only reinforces its commitment to these ideals but also sends a clear message to other government agencies and the public at large.
Asset declaration is a vital tool in the fight against corruption. It ensures that public servants do not use their positions for personal enrichment. By making this a mandatory requirement for all staff, the EFCC is taking a bold step in ensuring that its house is in order. This move will undoubtedly boost public confidence in the commission and its activities.
We believe that other government agencies should take a cue from the EFCC and implement similar measures. Public servants need to be held to the highest standards of accountability. Only then can we truly tackle the menace of corruption and build a nation that future generations can be proud of.
Did You Know?
- The EFCC was established in 2003 to address financial crimes like money laundering and advance fee fraud in Nigeria.
- Asset declaration is a requirement for all public officials in Nigeria to ensure transparency and accountability.
- The EFCC has its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.
- The commission has successfully prosecuted several high-profile individuals for financial crimes since its inception.
- Ola Olukoyede’s appointment as the EFCC Chairman marks a new chapter in the commission’s efforts to combat financial crimes in Nigeria.