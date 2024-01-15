EFCC Reopens N772bn Fraud Cases Against 13 Former Governors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reignited its investigation into money laundering allegations involving 13 former governors and several ex-ministers, with the total amount implicated exceeding N853.8 billion. According to Sunday PUNCH’s findings, the cases concerning these high-profile individuals involve at least N772.2 billion, alongside an ongoing probe into an alleged N81.6 billion embezzlement within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.
Additionally, a staggering $2.2 billion is alleged to have been misappropriated through money laundering and fund diversion, primarily by a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki; late media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi; former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; and ex-Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda, among others. This sum was intended for arms procurement to combat terrorism but was reportedly laundered and misused.
The EFCC had previously arrested Dokpesi, Bafarawa, Yuguda, and others following their indictment by a presidential committee investigating arms procurement during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure. The committee reported that about $2.2 billion was diverted from its intended purpose.
The list of former governors under investigation includes Kayode Fayemi and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Chimaroke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime of Enugu State, Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa State, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano State. Others are Peter Odili of Rivers State, Theodore Orji of Abia State, Danjuma Goje of Gombe State, Aliyu Wamako of Sokoto State, Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State, and Sule Lamido of Jigawa State.
The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has reportedly instructed investigators to pursue these cases vigorously, without bias towards the suspects’ social or political status. This renewed focus includes probing several former ministers, such as Olu Agunloye and Sadiya Umar-Farouk, for alleged fraud in the power and humanitarian sectors.
Editorial:
The recent resurgence of high-profile corruption cases by the EFCC marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s fight against corruption. The decision to reopen investigations into the alleged embezzlement of over N772 billion by former governors and ministers is a bold statement of intent from the EFCC under the leadership of Ola Olukoyede. It underscores the agency’s commitment to ensuring accountability, regardless of an individual’s political or social standing.
This move is a reminder that the battle against corruption is ongoing and requires relentless vigilance. The magnitude of the alleged frauds, involving vast sums of money meant for public welfare and national security, highlights the deep-rooted challenges in our governance systems. It’s a call to action for the EFCC and all Nigerian political stakeholders to intensify efforts to promote transparency and accountability.
As we observe these developments, supporting the EFCC’s endeavours to bring these cases to a just conclusion is crucial. This commitment to justice is a deterrent to potential corrupt practices and reinforces the principle that no one is above the law. It’s a step towards restoring public trust in our institutions and strengthening the foundations of our democracy.
Did You Know?
- The EFCC was established in 2003 primarily to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.
- Money laundering, the process of making large amounts of money generated by criminal activity appear to have come from a legitimate source, is a significant challenge in global finance.
- Nigeria has been a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body that sets standards for combating money laundering, since 2007.
- The term ‘politically exposed persons’ (PEPs) refers to individuals who are or have been entrusted with prominent public functions, often putting them at higher risk for involvement in corruption.
- The fight against corruption in Nigeria has led to the recovery of billions of naira, with the EFCC playing a pivotal role in these efforts.