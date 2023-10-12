EFCC Seizes N27bn & $19m, Investigates Former Officials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully reclaimed a total of N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33 across three distinct money laundering cases and is actively pursuing further recoveries of illicit funds.
The EFCC has announced that it will soon disclose details of its ongoing investigations into several former governors, ex-ministers, and numerous government officials nationwide, which were initiated following the receipt of numerous petitions.
Moreover, the EFCC is currently conducting investigations into significant procurement fraud involving officials from the Federal Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Agriculture.
EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, revealed these developments during a media interaction in Lagos, representing the EFCC acting Chairman, Abdukarim Chukkol.
Oyewale disclosed that several properties in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, and Cross River states, purchased with funds intended for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects and diverted through various Bureau de Change operators, have been seized by the anti-graft agency.
In three distinct cases, the commission has reclaimed N27,184,357,524.52 and $19,084,419.33. While ongoing recoveries are being made, the commission’s activities are progressing in alignment with our mandate, as prevention initiatives, risk assessments, and recovery efforts are being intensified.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a narrative that is all too familiar, yet perpetually disheartening: the misappropriation of public funds, the exploitation of power, and the seemingly unending tales of corruption within the corridors of our government.
The recent revelations from the EFCC, concerning the recovery of a staggering N27bn and $19m from money laundering cases, and the ongoing investigations into former governors and ministers, are a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of corruption that continues to plague our nation.
We, as a collective, must ponder upon the depth and breadth of such illicit activities, which not only derail our economic trajectory but also perpetuate a cycle of poverty and inequality amongst the masses.
The funds, which were earmarked for pivotal power projects like Mambilla and Zungeru, could have illuminated numerous homes and powered countless industries, thereby fostering economic growth and alleviating the living standards of many Nigerians.
It is imperative that the EFCC not only continues its diligent pursuit of reclaiming illicit funds but also ensures that the culprits are brought to justice, sending an unequivocal message to those who may tread down a similar path in the future.
Transparency in the ongoing investigations and recoveries is paramount to reinstating public trust in our institutions. We advocate for stringent oversight mechanisms, robust systems of accountability, and a judicial process that is impervious to manipulation and bias.
In the face of these revelations, we must harness our collective disdain for such acts of corruption and channel it towards advocating for systemic change, ensuring that the structures that enable such malfeasance are dismantled.
The path forward must be paved with integrity, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the public coffers from the clutches of greed and corruption.
Did You Know?
- The EFCC was established in 2003, primarily tasked with investigating financial crimes such as advance fee fraud and money laundering.
- Nigeria was ranked 149 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index.
- The Mambilla Power Project, once completed, is expected to be the largest power-generating installation in the country, contributing significantly towards reducing Nigeria’s power deficit.
- The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project is anticipated to generate up to 700 MW, playing a crucial role in bolstering Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity.
- According to the United Nations, every year $1 trillion is paid in bribes while an estimated $2.6 trillion is stolen annually through corruption – a sum equivalent to more than 5 per cent of the global GDP.