Embrace Transparency: SERAP Urges President-Elect Tinubu to Publicly Declare Assets and Investments

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has implored President-Elect Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to champion a new era of transparency by publicly divulging specifics of his assets, income, investments, liabilities, and interests and to inspire his Vice-President-Elect to follow suit.
The organisation further pleads with the president-elect to swiftly uphold human rights, media freedom, the rule of law, and respect for the country’s judiciary, including a prompt adherence to numerous court judgments the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently dismissed.
In an open letter dispatched on 27 May 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation states,
“SERAP notes your recent promise to ‘kill corruption’. However, this rhetoric is nothing new: the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari employed similar empty anticorruption phrases in 2015.”
According to SERAP, publishing extensive details of the assets, income, and liabilities of the president-elect and his vice would allow Nigerians to comprehend the worth of their public officials.
The group insists that if the judiciary confirms the president-elect’s victory, his government could use transparency in asset declarations to enhance public accountability and eradicate entrenched corruption.
The message reads in part,
“Buhari’s unfulfilled promises to disclose specific details of his assets and to ‘kill corruption’ have converted the country’s political and electoral processes into a financial free-for-all, dissuaded political participation and facilitated impunity for corruption.”
SERAP urges the incoming government to amplify citizens’ trust and confidence in the government.
Still, they indicate it will be tough for the new administration to be trusted if its leaders are not transparent about their assets and incomes.
Editorial
A Bold Step Towards Transparency and Accountability: Tinubu’s Asset Declaration
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project’s call to the President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to publicly disclose his assets and investments is a commendable and critical step towards transparency and accountability. This is a matter of great importance that must be considered carefully.
Transparency is a core value in any democratic society. Politicians who make their assets and investments public demonstrate their commitment to this value. It shows they have nothing to hide and are accountable to the people who elected them.
However, one must appreciate the opposing view, which suggests that such declarations could be used for witch-hunting or victimisation of political opponents. This concern is not entirely unfounded, but it should not deter transparency.
While privacy is essential, public office is a position of trust, and those who occupy it must be willing to make certain sacrifices, including surrendering some personal privacy for public scrutiny.
For too long, Nigerian politics has been marred by widespread corruption and a lack of accountability. If done genuinely and transparently, asset declarations by public officials could be an effective way of curbing this menace.
Furthermore, when a high-ranking official such as the President-Elect takes such a step, it sets a positive precedent for others.
Thus, Senator Tinubu must respond to this call positively. In doing so, he not only adheres to the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution and international anti-corruption conventions but also sets a high bar for others in his administration and future public office holders.
Additionally, this would contribute significantly to the battle against corruption, a key promise of his election campaign.
Hence, it is necessary for all stakeholders, especially the Nigerian citizenry, to support this call and ensure that it is adhered to. The responsibility of building a transparent and accountable Nigeria falls on every citizen.
Did You Know?
- As of 2023, Nigeria is ranked 149 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.
- According to the United Nations, $1 trillion is paid in bribes every year, while an estimated $2.6 trillion is stolen annually through corruption.
- The Nigerian Constitution in Section 153 establishes the Code of Conduct Bureau, which is mandated to ensure public officials declare their assets.
Benefits of Yohaig NG
Stay updated with Yohaig NG for reliable, timely, comprehensive news coverage.
With insights into Nigerian politics, economy, sports, entertainment, and much more, we ensure you’re never out of touch with the stories that matter.
Feel free to comment and join our community for vibrant discussions.