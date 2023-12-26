Emefiele and Deputies Accused of Unauthorized Pay Rise by CBN Investigator

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and his ex-deputies are under scrutiny for allegedly approving a salary increase for themselves without presidential consent. This revelation was made by the CBN Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, in his report to President Bola Tinubu. The decision for the pay rise was reportedly made at the 758th meeting of the Committee of Governors on September 14, 2022.
Obazee’s investigation asserts that the salary review was not sanctioned by President Muhammadu Buhari or the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, which oversees federal account disbursements. President Tinubu had appointed Obazee, a former Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, as the CBN special investigator in a letter dated July 28, 2023.
The PUNCH had previously reported that Emefiele allegedly lodged public funds in numerous bank accounts in the United States, United Kingdom, and China without proper authorization. These findings could potentially exacerbate the legal troubles of the ex-CBN governor, who is already facing prosecution for N1.2 billion procurement fraud.
In his report, Obazee recommended that Emefiele, the Deputy CBN governors, and directors should face charges for various criminal offences. The report detailed unauthorized salary increases, sitting allowances, air tickets, and incidental expenses for board and Monetary Policy Committee members, all done without requisite approvals.
Additionally, the report highlighted discrepancies in the CBN’s financial statements, suggesting secret reserves and unaccounted funds. It alleged that the CBN printed money for its use, a claim not supported by legal provisions.
Former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, has also criticized Emefiele, labelling him as the worst governor in the history of the CBN. Moghalu cited Emefiele’s performance, handling of the naira exchange rate, inflation, illegal Ways and Means lending to the government, his presidential ambition, and the management of the Naira Redesign Policy as reasons for his assessment.
Editorial
The allegations against former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and his deputies regarding unauthorized salary increases raise serious concerns about governance and accountability within Nigeria’s apex financial institution. If true, these actions represent a significant breach of trust and protocol, undermining the integrity of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The role of the CBN in Nigeria’s economic stability is crucial, and any actions that compromise its credibility can have far-reaching implications. The alleged unauthorized financial activities and the potential misuse of public funds call for a thorough and transparent investigation to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency.
The criticism from Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the CBN, adds another dimension to the controversy. His assessment of Emefiele’s tenure as the worst in the history of the CBN underscores the need for a critical evaluation of leadership and decision-making within the institution.
These allegations, if substantiated, necessitate swift and decisive action to restore confidence in the CBN. It is imperative for Nigeria’s financial stability and economic health that the central bank operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is Nigeria’s primary monetary authority, responsible for maintaining financial stability and regulating the banking sector.
- The CBN’s decisions, particularly regarding monetary policy and financial regulation, significantly impact Nigeria’s economy.
- The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in Nigeria monitors the disbursement of funds from the Federal Account.
- The integrity and transparency of financial institutions like the CBN are crucial for public trust and economic confidence.
- The CBN has faced various challenges and controversies, highlighting the importance of solid governance and ethical leadership in financial institutions.