Ex-CBN Governor Emefiele Detained by EFCC Following Release by DSS

Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is now under the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This development comes shortly after Emefiele was released from the Department of State Services (DSS). Yohaig NG has learned that he is currently undergoing interrogation at the EFCC’s National Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.
A reliable source disclosed that the EFCC is investigating Emefiele for alleged financial misconduct during his tenure as the CBN governor.
“He’s being probed for alleged misappropriation of funds and other related issues from his time as CBN governor,” the source revealed.
There’s also speculation that the EFCC might press fresh charges against him.
Emefiele’s detention by the DSS began in June after President Bola Tinubu suspended him. He was then directed to transfer his duties to Folashodun Shonubi, the Deputy Governor of, the Operations Directorate at CBN. The DSS later confirmed that Emefiele was held for ‘investigative reasons’.
He faced charges of “illegal possession” of firearms but was later released on bail. These charges were subsequently dropped, but a new set of 20 charges related to procurement fraud were introduced. Reports suggest Emefiele had proposed a plea bargain with the Federal Government, which would have required his resignation as CBN governor.
Editorial:
The detention of Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN governor, by both the DSS and now the EFCC, raises pressing questions about governance, transparency, and the rule of law in Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we believe in the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. While it’s essential to hold public officials accountable, it’s equally crucial to ensure that investigations are conducted fairly, transparently, and without political interference.
The ongoing saga surrounding Emefiele underscores the need for robust systems of checks and balances in our institutions. The public needs to have confidence in the integrity of our financial institutions and the individuals who lead them. We urge all parties involved to handle the matter with the utmost transparency and fairness, ensuring that justice is both done and seen to be done.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was established in 1958 and commenced operations in 1959.
- The CBN’s primary mandate is to maintain monetary and price stability in the Nigerian economy.
- Godwin Emefiele served as the CBN governor from 2014 to 2021.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to combat financial crimes in Nigeria.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is primarily responsible for intelligence gathering within Nigeria.