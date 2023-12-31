Ex-Minister Umar-Farouq to Face EFCC Over N37bn Fraud Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, for questioning regarding an alleged N37.17 billion fraud. During her tenure, the funds were reportedly laundered through a contractor, James Okwete.
Umar-Farouq will appear at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on January 3, 2024. As per an exclusive document, the invitation is part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering activities linked to the Ministry during her time as minister. The request for her appearance is by Section 38 (I) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, and Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.
Attempts to reach Umar-Farouq for comments were unsuccessful as her phone was switched off. Her former media aide, Nneka Ikem, also did not comment.
Previously, Umar-Farouq had denied any association with the contractor, James Okwete, who is currently in EFCC custody. She expressed her pride in serving as a minister and stated her readiness to defend her actions and programs during her tenure.
The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined to comment on the ex-minister’s invitation. The commission had earlier arrested Okwete in connection with the probe, and he has reportedly provided information implicating Umar-Farouq and former directors-general of agencies under the Ministry.
This development is part of a broader investigation involving three other former ministers who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, with alleged graft totalling N150 billion. The EFCC source revealed that these ministers are also under scrutiny for their involvement in various corrupt activities.
Investigations have allegedly uncovered that the N37.1 billion was transferred from government coffers to 38 different bank accounts linked to Okwete. He is said to have used the funds for various personal expenditures, including luxury cars and properties.
In 2020, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) discovered N2.67 billion for the Ministry’s school feeding program in private bank accounts. These findings highlight significant financial irregularities within the Ministry during Umar-Farouq’s tenure.
Editorial:
The recent summons of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, by the EFCC over allegations of a N37 billion fraud is a stark reminder of the persistent corruption challenges in Nigeria’s public sector. This case, involving a significant sum of money allegedly laundered through a contractor, underscores the need for stringent oversight and accountability in government spending.
Corruption in the public sector undermines the integrity of governance and deprives citizens of essential services and development opportunities. The alleged misappropriation of funds intended for humanitarian aid and disaster management is particularly egregious, as these areas directly impact the well-being of the most vulnerable in society.
The involvement of high-ranking officials in such scandals is a betrayal of public trust and a hindrance to the nation’s progress. The EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies must conduct thorough and impartial investigations to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This will serve as a deterrent to others and reinforce the message that corruption will not be tolerated.
This situation highlights the importance of transparency and good governance. Strengthening institutions, implementing robust financial management systems, and ensuring open and accountable administration are crucial to combating corruption. The public’s right to know how their resources are utilized is fundamental to a healthy democracy.
As we await the outcome of the EFCC’s investigation, our collective responsibility is to demand accountability and integrity from our leaders. The fight against corruption is not just the duty of government agencies; it requires the active participation of all citizens. By standing against corruption, we safeguard our nation’s future and ensure that resources are used for the betterment of all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks 154 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index.
- The EFCC has recovered over N800 billion in stolen assets since its inception in 2003.
- Nigeria introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in 2015 to consolidate all government revenues in a single account to reduce corruption.
- The ICPC was established in 2000 to combat corruption in Nigeria’s public sector.
- Whistleblower policy in Nigeria has led to the recovery of over N500 billion in stolen funds since its introduction in 2016.