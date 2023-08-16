Former Imo Governor Okorocha Faces Land Misappropriation Allegations

Rochas Okorocha, the former Governor of Imo State, has been indicted by a committee established by the Imo State Government. The committee focused on recovering land belonging to the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education in Owerri.
The findings suggest that Okorocha employed aggressive tactics to deprive the college of its land.
The report, signed by Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and B F Anyanwu, was submitted to the current Governor, Hope Uzodimma.
It recommends recovering the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months.
The land should then be returned to the institution. The committee expressed concerns over Okorocha’s methods, which allegedly involved using the military and hoodlums to seize the land.
This land was then reportedly allocated or sold to his close associates.
Several individuals, including two of Okorocha’s in-laws, Dr Uzoma Anwuka and Kingsley Uju, have benefited from this land acquisition.
Other beneficiaries include the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Acho Ihim, and the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission MD, Chief Charles Orie.
The committee also highlighted the demolition of 101 buildings owned by the college staff under Okorocha’s directive.
It urges the Imo State Executive Council to ensure the recovery of all lands belonging to AIFCE that are now unlawfully held by individuals or institutions.
Editorial:
The allegations against former Governor Rochas Okorocha highlight a concerning trend of land misappropriation in Nigeria.
The land is not just a resource; it embodies heritage, culture, and economic potential.
When those in power allegedly misuse their authority to seize land, it erodes public trust and can have lasting socio-economic implications.
The government must address such issues transparently, ensuring justice is served, and public assets are protected.
Did You Know?
- Land disputes and misappropriation have been long-standing issues in many parts of Nigeria.
- The Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education in Owerri plays a crucial role in the educational landscape of Imo State.
- Land ownership and rights are deeply rooted in cultural and traditional practices in Nigeria.
- Proper land management can lead to sustainable development and economic growth.
- Transparent governance is key to ensuring that public assets are utilised for the greater good.