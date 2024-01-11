Former Power Minister Agunloye Detained Over $6bn Mambilla Fraud

Olu Agunloye, who served as the Minister of Power and Steel from 1999 to 2003 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, was remanded in the Kuje Correctional Service by the Federal High Court in Abuja. This action follows allegations of a $6 billion fraud related to the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought Agunloye before Justice J.O. Onwuegbuzie, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Justice Onwuegbuzie ordered Agunloye’s remand pending the hearing of his bail application. The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stated that Agunloye faces seven counts of fraudulent contract award and official corruption. One notable charge includes the award of a contract for the “Construction of 3,960mw Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on a Build, Operate and Transfer Basis” to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited in May 2003, allegedly without budgetary provision, approval, or cash backing, in violation of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
Another count accuses Agunloye of corruptly receiving N3.6 million from Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited and Leno Adesanya in August 2019 for conveying the government’s approval for the construction of the power station, a decision he made while serving as Minister of Power and Steel without Federal Executive Council approval.
Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed, requested a trial date and the defendant’s remand in a correctional centre. Defence counsel Adola Adedipe (SAN) informed the court of a filed bail application for Agunloye. The bail hearing is set for January 11.
The relationship between Agunloye and former President Obasanjo has reportedly soured, with Obasanjo expressing readiness to testify against Agunloye over the disputed Mambilla power contract. The EFCC had declared Agunloye wanted in December 2023 for alleged corruption and forgery. He was arrested on December 13 and temporarily released to his lawyer on December 20, 2023.
Editorial
The recent arraignment of Olu Agunloye, former Minister of Power and Steel, is a significant development in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against corruption. This case, involving an alleged $6 billion fraud in the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station project, highlights the critical need for transparency and accountability in government dealings, especially in large-scale infrastructure projects.
We must recognize the gravity of such allegations. The Mambilla project, crucial for Nigeria’s power sector, represents a significant investment and a symbol of national progress. Corruption or mismanagement in such projects is not merely a financial loss; it’s a betrayal of public trust and a hindrance to our nation’s development.
This situation requires a rigorous judicial process, ensuring justice is served, and the truth prevails. It is essential to uphold the principle that no individual is above the law, regardless of their position or past service. The integrity of our institutions and the rule of law must be the cornerstones of our democracy.
This case should serve as a deterrent to others and a reminder of the importance of due diligence and adherence to legal and ethical standards in government contracts. It’s time to reinforce the mechanisms that safeguard public funds and ensure that projects like Mambilla serve their intended purpose: to improve the lives of Nigerians.
As we await the outcome of this case, let’s reaffirm our commitment to fighting corruption in all its forms. It’s a fight not just for the present but for the future of our nation, ensuring that resources meant for public good are used responsibly and effectively.
Did You Know?
- When completed, the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station is expected to be the largest power-generating installation in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s EFCC was established in response to pressure from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which named Nigeria one of 23 countries non-cooperative in the international community’s efforts to fight money laundering.
- The Mambilla Plateau, where the hydroelectric power station is located, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and is considered one of the primary ecological zones in Nigeria.
- The concept of ‘plea bargaining’ was introduced into Nigerian law in 2005, a significant development in the country’s legal system, particularly in cases of financial crimes.
- The Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station project has been in the pipeline since the 1970s but has faced numerous delays and challenges, including funding issues and legal disputes.