Governor Sani Issues Stern Warning Against Palliative Form Scam

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has issued a stern warning to individuals allegedly selling forms to residents, purportedly as a prerequisite to benefit from government palliative.
The warning, conveyed through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, categorically condemned these fraudulent activities, emphasizing that no forms are being sold for palliatives or social register inclusion.
Sani reiterated his commitment to ensuring that palliatives reach the rightful beneficiaries and noted that a committee, established in July 2023, has been working on distribution modalities. The committee praised for its inclusiveness, comprises representatives from various sectors, including the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and others.
The governor encouraged residents to seek information on being included in the Kaduna State Social Register through their local government councils. This register, which is a database of the state’s poor and vulnerable households, is used to identify beneficiaries for various social protection programmes and government interventions.
Sani urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or palliative diversion to the nearest authorities, assuring that perpetrators will be prosecuted according to the law.
Editorial
The emergence of fraudulent activities surrounding the distribution of government palliatives in Kaduna State is not only a disheartening revelation but also a stark reminder of the deep-seated corruption and exploitation that often permeates initiatives meant to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable in our society.
Governor Uba Sani’s warning against the sale of forms for palliative distribution underscores a pervasive issue that extends beyond mere illegality and ventures into the realm of moral and ethical bankruptcy.
We believe that while the warning is a step in the right direction, it is imperative to delve deeper into the root causes of such fraudulent activities and establish mechanisms that not only prevent such occurrences but also hold perpetrators accountable.
It is crucial that the distribution of palliatives, especially at a time when many are grappling with economic hardships, is conducted with utmost transparency, fairness, and adherence to ethical standards.
In this light, we advocate for a comprehensive review and strengthening of the processes and mechanisms through which palliatives and other social interventions are distributed, ensuring that they reach the intended beneficiaries without being hijacked by unscrupulous elements within the society.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in the northwestern part of Nigeria, is the country’s fourth-largest state in terms of land area.
- The concept of social registers for identifying and targeting vulnerable populations for social interventions is used in various countries around the world.
- Palliatives, in the context of social welfare, refer to resources and services provided to individuals or populations to alleviate their most pressing needs.
- Fraudulent activities surrounding the distribution of palliatives and other social interventions have been reported in various parts of Nigeria, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are prominent labour unions in Nigeria, advocating for the rights and welfare of workers.