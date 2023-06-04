Hidden Worth of £45bn in Unused National Assembly Constituency Projects Unearthed by ICPC

Emerging evidence from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) reveals an astounding £45 billion worth of unutilised constituency projects tied to National Assembly members.
Exclusive document findings reveal the sectors and states involved in these projects, presenting an analytical percentage and numerical dissection. This revelation is part of the ICPC’s Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative. Now in its fifth cycle, the initiative has successfully traced approximately 4,000 projects worth nearly £200bn since its commencement in 2022.
Reports suggest the current fifth phase collaborates with several governmental and non-governmental entities. These include the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, and the Bureau of Public Procurement, along with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, media professionals, and civil society organisations.
Detailed within these reports are a multitude of projects, 205 concerning healthcare, 76 aimed at water supply, 67 about the environment and natural resources, 66 education-focused, and 40 related to power projects. All these initiatives span across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The Federal Capital Territory leads the pack with 13.01 per cent of the projects, trailed by Lagos State at 9.48 per cent. Kano and Borno states stand equal with 8.92 per cent each, while states like Nasarawa, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Kaduna, and Yobe contribute 4.28 per cent each to the tally.
Initiated in November 2022, the fifth phase of the project tracking effort probing into 712 government-funded projects spread across 20 states. This initiative, launched in 2019, primarily focuses on scrutinising potentially deceitful procurement practices in awarding contracts for selected projects nationwide.
The ICPC announced in a November 2022 statement that its objective is to ensure the complete and satisfactory execution of all government-funded projects. It also seeks to recover costs wherever contractors have inflated projects or carried out sub-optimally.
Editorial
ICPC’s Stance Against Corruption: Taking the Bull by the Horns
Abandonment and mismanagement of public projects signify the sad state of affairs that often envelopes large-scale governmental initiatives. In its pursuit of transparency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has made a significant revelation. The exposure of the unused National Assembly constituency projects, cumulatively worth an astonishing £45 billion, puts into perspective the pressing issue of resource misallocation.
Of course, one might argue that these projects were initially established with a vision for societal improvement, yet the reality of their abandonment underscores a severe failure in governance. As a result, sectors crucial to societal development, such as healthcare, education, and natural resources, are significantly impacted, leaving the nation bereft of potential progress.
The ICPC’s relentless effort in tracing these new projects is commendable. The Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative, now in its fifth stage, has monitored around 4,000 projects. Still, the question persists: what next?
The collaborative approach the ICPC has adopted for the current stage provides a blueprint for the way forward. By partnering with governmental and non-governmental organisations alike, a unified front is formed against corruption. This joint force must adopt a stringent mechanism to ensure the complete execution of the projects while recovering inflated costs where necessary.
However, this alone may not suffice. Hence, stricter regulations must be put in place for the awarding of contracts, coupled with a robust audit system to flag discrepancies at the earliest. Furthermore, the government should enforce punitive measures for those guilty of mismanaging or abandoning projects.
It is also incumbent upon the citizens to hold their elected officials accountable. Demand transparency in using public funds, voice concerns, and remain vigilant. After all, the nation belongs to its people, and its future rests in their hands.
Did You Know?
- The ICPC was established in 2000, primarily focusing on tackling corruption in the public sector.
- According to Transparency International, Nigeria ranked 149 out of 180 on the Corruption Perception Index in 2020.
- The Nigerian National Assembly consists of two houses: The House of Representatives and the Senate, with a total of 469 members.
