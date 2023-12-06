House Committee Determined to Reclaim Fraudulently Acquired National Assets

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has committed to reclaiming national assets that have been fraudulently acquired. This declaration was made by the committee’s Chairman, Ademorin Kuye, during a one-day retreat in Abuja titled “Guardian of Public Trust: Transforming Public Assets Oversight and Legislation.”
Kuye, addressing questions at the retreat, expressed a determined stance, stating, “As Chairman of this committee, I am ready to step on toes. We are ready to ensure that all federal government assets are recovered from looters and people who have misappropriated them in the private and public sectors. We have Mr President’s support and the National Assembly’s leadership to do our work without fear or favour. I want to assure Nigerians that every asset belonging to them will be recovered. Even the concessioned assets, those in charge must work according to the concession agreement.”
The committee aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the management and disposal of public assets. Kuye highlighted the importance of tangible and intangible assets, emphasizing proper valuation and documentation. He criticized the current valuation of national assets, suggesting that the actual value is significantly higher than the reported $18 billion.
In his opening remarks, Kuye underscored the importance of proper documentation of national assets to prevent financial losses. He emphasized the committee’s commitment to rigorous audits and strategic planning to unlock the potential of these assets, thereby contributing to the economy. The committee also pledged to enforce sanctions on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that deviate from regulations as part of a broader goal to re-engineer the economy through efficient asset management.
Editorial
The recent commitment by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets to recover fraudulently acquired national assets marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s governance. We at Yohaig NG view this as a significant step towards restoring public trust and reinforcing the principles of transparency and accountability in government operations.
The committee’s resolve to reclaim these assets, as articulated by Chairman Ademorin Kuye, is not just a matter of recovering financial value; it is a bold statement against corruption and mismanagement. By targeting tangible and intangible assets, the committee addresses a broad spectrum of national wealth, acknowledging the depth and complexity of the issue.
The challenge, however, is monumental. Recovering assets acquired through fraudulent means requires a robust legal framework, meticulous investigation, and unwavering political will. It demands a departure from the norm, where such endeavours have often been marred by bureaucratic red tape and political interference.
The committee’s focus on proper valuation and documentation of national assets is a crucial step towards a more transparent and accountable management system. This approach not only aids in asset recovery but also paves the way for more informed decision-making regarding asset utilization and disposal.
As we embark on this transformation journey, we must maintain a steadfast commitment to the principles of good governance. All stakeholders must support the committee’s efforts, including the government, civil society, and the general public. Through collective action and shared responsibility, we can genuinely transform the oversight and legislation of public assets, turning them into catalysts for national development and prosperity.
In echoing our opening sentiment, this initiative by the House Committee is a commendable step towards redefining the management of public assets in Nigeria. It is a journey that demands courage, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of the greater good, principles that we must all uphold for the betterment of our nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Public Procurement Act of 2007 was established to increase transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.
- Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered billions of Naira assets since its inception in 2003.
- Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which aims to combat global corruption through preventive measures and asset recovery.
- The Nigerian government launched the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to enhance efficiency in managing human resources and payroll.
- Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act, enacted in 2011, grants public access to records and information held by government bodies, promoting transparency and accountability in governance.