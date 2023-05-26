House of Representatives Seeks Clarity Over $2.4bn Oil Sale Scandal and $1bn Recoveries

Under intensive scrutiny, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, faced the House of Representatives for the second instance over the alleged illicit sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil in China, reportedly worth over $2.4bn.
Malami and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, presented themselves before the House’s Ad Hoc Committee, tasked with investigating the reported loss of over $2.4bn in revenue from the illegal oil sale from 2015 till date.
Despite providing documents in response to an earlier request by the panel, the lawmakers demanded more documentation.
Chairman of the committee, Mark Gbillah, emphasised the seriousness of the matter, stating,
“We are not just embarking on something that is a wild goose chase.”
He contradicted Malami’s claim that the President had established no formal committee to investigate the matter.
He revealed the lawmakers had relevant documents and communications related to the issue, which, he noted, were surprisingly not available in the esteemed office of the Minister.
In response, Malami maintained his stance, arguing that no such documentation was provided to him or his office regarding the matter.
He underscored the need for facts and documents, suggesting they should be forwarded to his office for consideration.
The Minister proposed a collective review of the documents by the committee and the ministry to conclude.
However, Gbillah disagreed, stating that the probe’s conduct is the panel’s prerogative.
Amid the exchange, the AGF confirmed his office’s engagement of consultants for asset recovery.
Responding to some of the committee’s questions, Jedy-Agba confirmed that the ministry received a petition from an NGO and had forwarded it to the office of the Inspector-General of Police.
She added that they filed charges based on the investigation report by the Inspector-General’s office.
However, Gbillah noted that some information sought by the committee was not included in the ministry’s presentation.
He mentioned that they could not locate the details of the $1bn recovery, which was mentioned by the ministry in their submission.
Editorial
House of Representatives: Staunch Stewards or Inquisitive Interrogators?
Recent events have again highlighted the perceived impropriety in handling Nigeria’s oil revenues.
The House of Representatives, in a commendable display of integrity, continues to probe the alleged illicit sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil in China, a deal potentially worth over $2.4bn.
The scrutiny underscores the indispensable role of accountability in government, especially in matters about natural resources, the country’s wealth bedrock.
An essential component of this unfolding narrative is the dichotomy between the Minister of Justice and the committee’s chairman over the existence of a presidential committee to investigate the alleged scandal.
While the Minister insists no such committee exists, the chairman maintains otherwise, highlighting a possible communication gap in the administration.
This calls for a systemic overhaul in inter-ministerial and legislative communication to prevent such lapses.
In his defence, the Minister argues for the need for facts and documents to make an informed decision.
While this stance may be technically correct, it may also be perceived as a sly attempt to shift responsibility.
Indeed, one must concede that the office of the Attorney General, given its significant role in government, is not a hub of omniscience.
However, it is also incumbent on the office to proactively seek out such information to execute its duty diligently.
Still, the Minister’s acknowledgement of the engagement of consultants for asset recovery underscores a pragmatic approach to tackling corruption.
Incorporating third-party assistance can be beneficial, bringing expertise and fresh perspectives.
In conjunction with a well-defined whistle-blower policy, this can significantly bolster the fight against corruption.
However, the committee’s discrepancies over the ministry’s information raise a red flag.
It begs the question of how well-coordinated the nation’s anti-corruption drive is.
A robust system of checks and balances, underpinned by a seamless flow of information between ministries and legislative committees, is pivotal to a robust and successful anti-corruption initiative.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 11th largest worldwide.
- The oil and gas sector accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- As of 2020, Nigeria had proven oil reserves of 37 billion barrels.
- Nigeria’s central oil blend, Bonny Light, is in high demand due to its low sulfur content.
- Oil theft is a significant issue in Nigeria, with estimates suggesting that the country loses about 150,000 barrels daily.
- The Petroleum Industry Bill, signed into law in 2021, seeks to provide a clear framework for the oil industry’s growth, operations, and fiscal considerations.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation through which the federal government of Nigeria regulates and participates in the country’s petroleum industry.
