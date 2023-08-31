House of Reps Expose N81.2bn Fraud in Great Green Wall Project

The House of Representatives has discovered alleged financial irregularities within the National Agency for the Great Green Wall.
Documents reveal that a staggering N81.2 billion was spent on planting 21 million trees across 11 states, including Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.
Lawmakers expressed concern over conflicting financial reports from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Office of the Accountant General, and the Agency itself.
The expenditures under scrutiny include N697.372m for office renovation and N11.28bn on capital projects.
The Agency has also been questioned for holding onto multi-billion naira without returning unutilized funds to the government.
The lawmakers noted that 80% of the trees planted by the Agency did not survive, raising questions about the effectiveness of the project.
Editorial
The alleged N81.2 billion tree-planting fraud within the National Agency for the Great Green Wall is a disheartening revelation that calls into question the integrity of environmental initiatives in Nigeria.
This scandal is not just a matter of financial mismanagement; it’s a betrayal of public trust and a setback for ecological conservation efforts.
The conflicting financial reports and the inability of the Agency to substantiate most of its projects point to a lack of transparency and accountability.
The government must take immediate action to investigate these allegations thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable.
The Great Green Wall is an ambitious project aimed at combating desertification and improving livelihoods.
Therefore, it’s crucial that funds allocated for such a significant initiative are used judiciously and transparently.
The government should also ensure that future projects are more closely monitored to prevent such scandals from recurring.
Did You Know?
- The Great Green Wall initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.
- The project is an African Union initiative involving 11 countries, including Nigeria.
- Desertification affects over 40% of Africa’s land area.
- Nigeria loses about 350,000 hectares of land to desertification annually.
- The Great Green Wall project has the potential to create 10 million green jobs across Africa.