House of Reps to Investigate Legal Teams in $11bn P&ID Case

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives decided to delve into an investigation concerning the legal and other service providers linked to the case between Nigeria and the foreign entity, Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID). This decision comes in the wake of P&ID’s legal action against Nigeria, following a failed gas project, which led to an $11bn award against the nation.
However, Nigeria contested this, arguing that the gas processing contract was secured fraudulently.
A recent ruling from the Commercial Courts of England and Wales in London overturned the $11bn award against Nigeria. During Wednesday’s plenary, Kama Nkemkanma, representing the Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, introduced a motion titled
“Reversal of the $11bn arbitration award paid against Nigeria: Call for investigation of all legal and other services providers involved in the P&ID deal.”
Nkemkanma highlighted that the UK court confirmed the award for the gas project was fraudulently obtained. He further elaborated on Nigeria’s ongoing battle with P&ID, which accused the Nigerian government of breaching a deal by not supplying gas. This led to a $6.6bn judgment debt against Nigeria in 2017.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also found evidence of dubious bank transfers linked to P&ID, further revealing the corruption surrounding the entire process. The motion was then passed on to the Committees on Justice and Financial Crimes for additional insights.
Editorial:
At Yohaig NG, we believe in the importance of transparency and accountability, especially when it involves the nation’s reputation and finances. The P&ID case has been a significant concern, not just because of the vast sums involved but also due to the implications it has on the integrity of our legal and contractual processes.
The recent decision by the House of Representatives to investigate the legal and other service providers involved in this case is a commendable step towards ensuring that all parties accountable are brought to light. It’s essential to understand the depth of the corruption and the roles played by various entities in this debacle.
The P&ID case serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent checks and balances in our contractual and legal engagements, especially with foreign entities. It’s not just about the financial implications but also about safeguarding the nation’s image on the global stage.
We urge the House of Representatives and the relevant committees to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation. The findings should be made public, ensuring that those found culpable face the full weight of the law. It’s time to send a clear message that Nigeria will not tolerate corruption, irrespective of who is involved.
Did You Know?
- P&ID is an Irish engineering company that specialises in project management and procurement.
- Arbitration is a method of resolving disputes outside the courts, where both parties agree to abide by the decision of an arbitrator.
- The Commercial Courts of England and Wales handle complex business disputes, including international cases.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, with a diverse range of sectors including oil, agriculture, and services.
- The EFCC, established in 2003, is tasked with investigating financial crimes such as advance fee fraud and money laundering in Nigeria.