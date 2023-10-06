Huriwa Urges Icpc To Investigate Governor Sule

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called upon the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.
Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA’s national coordinator, voiced this appeal in Owerri, discussing the recent verdict of the Nassarawa governorship election petition tribunal. He suggested that the ICPC should scrutinise the utilisation of state funds in the tribunal case legal battle.
HURIWA affirmed that the tribunal, led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, acknowledged David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the legitimate winner of the contentious March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State.
The tribunal found that Ombugadu provided evidence of election results manipulation in favour of the APC and had the majority of valid votes. HURIWA warned against the potential misuse of state funds to finance the appeal and urged Governor Sule to respect the tribunal’s verdict and uphold democratic principles.
Editorial
The appeal by HURIWA for an investigation into Governor Abdullahi Sule’s financial dealings, particularly regarding the use of state funds in his legal battles, casts a spotlight on the broader issues of transparency, accountability, and ethical governance in Nigeria.
The intersection of politics, legal proceedings, and the utilisation of public funds is a complex web that demands meticulous scrutiny and oversight. We believe that the principles of good governance necessitate a clear demarcation between personal political endeavours and the judicious use of state resources.
The allegations of misusing public funds for personal political battles, if proven true, not only undermine the principles of good governance and transparency but also erode public trust in leadership.
It is imperative that leaders, especially those in the highest echelons of governance, exemplify integrity and ethical conduct in their dealings. The call for an investigation by the ICPC is not merely about determining the veracity of these allegations against Governor Sule but serves as a litmus test for the robustness of Nigeria’s mechanisms for accountability and the rule of law.
As we navigate through this unfolding narrative, it is our collective responsibility to hold our leaders accountable and ensure that the corridors of power are not shrouded in opacity.
The outcome of the proposed investigation will not only speak volumes about Governor Sule’s administration but will also set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future. It is our fervent hope that the principles of justice, transparency, and accountability prevail in this matter, safeguarding the tenets of our democracy.
Did You Know?
- HURIWA, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, is a non-governmental organisation that advocates for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.
- The Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is a Nigerian agency that is mandated to combat corruption and other related offences.
- Nasarawa State, located in north-central Nigeria, is known for agriculture, being a large producer of crops like yams, millet, and rice.
- The concept of election petition tribunals in Nigeria is designed to handle disputes arising from elections, providing a legal avenue for candidates to challenge election results.
- Governor Abdullahi Sule, before venturing into politics, was a successful businessman and has been involved in various philanthropic activities in Nasarawa State.