ICPC Probes Cotonou Varsity’s Fast Degree Program, Questions Reporter

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged six-week degree scheme at Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies (ESGT) in Cotonou, Benin Republic. ICPC spokesperson Azuka Ogugua announced this probe following a critical meeting led by ICPC Chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu with an undercover reporter in Abuja. The meeting focused on verifying details from a December 30 report about corrupt practices in degree issuance at Cotonou University.
The investigation aims to scrutinize the claims that ESGT awards degrees in just six weeks, circumventing standard academic processes such as application, registration, coursework, and examinations. “This thorough investigation will target the networks and individuals involved in these malpractices, striving to uphold the integrity of our educational system,” Ogugua stated.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the Federal Government to expand this investigation to identify high-ranking government officials in the education sector who may have compromised standards, allowing individuals with substandard qualifications to participate in Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, criticized the actions taken by the National University Commission and the Federal Ministry of Education, including the recent ban on some West African universities, as insufficient and superficial.
HURIWA emphasized the need for a more comprehensive approach, suggesting that the first step should be a public apology from the relevant federal agencies for the lapse in quality control. The group argued that the current measures merely addressed symptoms rather than the root cause of the issue and called for exposing, naming, and shaming the officials involved in these certificate syndicates.
Editorial:
The recent probe by the ICPC into the alleged rapid degree scheme at ESGT in Cotonou is a crucial step towards safeguarding the sanctity of academic qualifications. This investigation highlights a growing concern over the integrity of educational credentials and the potential infiltration of unqualified individuals into professional spheres, including the NYSC scheme. It’s a reminder that the value of education lies not just in the certificate but in the knowledge and skills acquired through rigorous academic processes.
As we delve into this issue, we must recognize the broader implications of such malpractices. They undermine educational institutions’ credibility and devalue genuine students’ hard work. This situation calls for a collective effort from government bodies, educational institutions, and civil society to ensure that academic standards are upheld and that qualifications genuinely reflect one’s educational journey.
HURIWA’s call for a more extensive investigation into the role of government officials in this debacle is a step in the right direction. Transparency and accountability are essential in restoring public trust in the education system. An apology from the relevant agencies would be a commendable start, acknowledging the oversight failure and committing to rectifying the situation.
This situation serves as a wake-up call to reinforce the integrity of academic qualifications and to ensure that they remain a true testament to one’s educational achievements.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in Nigeria in 1973 to promote national unity and development among Nigerian youth.
- Benin Republic, where ESGT is located, shares a border with Nigeria and has many Nigerian students in its educational institutions.
- Academic corruption, including certificate forgery and examination malpractices, is a global issue affecting the credibility of educational systems worldwide.
- The ICPC, established in 2000, is tasked with combating corruption in Nigeria, including in the education sector.
- The concept of ‘degree mills’, institutions that offer degrees with little or no academic study, is a challenge many countries face in maintaining educational standards.