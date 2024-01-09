Interior Minister Denies Role in N438m Contract Scandal

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, has publicly refuted any involvement in the controversial N438.1 million consultancy contract awarded to New Planet Project Limited by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. This denial comes amidst heightened scrutiny following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate all financial transactions of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, particularly under the leadership of the recently suspended minister, Dr Betta Edu.
The controversy ignited after a leaked memo from December 20, 2023, revealed that Edu had instructed the transfer of N585 million to a private account, leading to widespread criticism and her subsequent suspension. Amidst these developments, media reports surfaced alleging that New Planet Project Limited, a company reportedly owned by Tunji-Ojo, received N438.1 million from Edu for consultancy services.
In a recent Channels TV’s Politics Today appearance, Tunji-Ojo clarified his relationship with the company. He acknowledged founding New Planet Project Limited a decade ago but emphasized that he resigned from its directorship in 2019 upon his election to the House of Representatives. He maintained that, as a mere shareholder, he is not involved in the company’s daily operations or decision-making processes.
Tunji-Ojo, asserting his commitment to transparency and accountability in public service, encouraged relevant authorities to investigate the contract’s procedures thoroughly. He stressed his non-involvement in the company’s activities, including job pursuits, bidding processes, and financial transactions. The minister highlighted the importance of determining whether the contract was awarded following due process and whether the company fulfilled its contractual obligations. If any discrepancies are found, he advocated for appropriate sanctions by the law.
Editorial
The recent allegations and subsequent denial by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, regarding his involvement in a N438.1 million consultancy contract, bring to the forefront the intricate relationship between public office and private business interests. This situation serves as a critical reminder of the need for clear boundaries and transparency in the dealings of public officials with private entities.
Tunji-Ojo’s case, where he is a shareholder but not a company director, highlights the grey areas in public service rules and the complexities of navigating these waters. While public service rules prohibit direct involvement in directorial roles, the extent of influence and indirect involvement that shareholding might entail remains a subject of debate and scrutiny.
This scenario underscores the importance of robust systems and checks to ensure public officials do not misuse their positions for personal gain. Public service rules must be revisited and strengthened to close any loopholes that might allow for conflicts of interest or the perception thereof.
This incident calls for a deeper examination of the process of awarding government contracts. Transparency, due diligence, and adherence to established procedures are paramount to maintaining public trust and ensuring that government dealings are conducted in the nation’s best interest.
As we navigate these complex issues, we must foster a culture of accountability and integrity in public service. Ensuring that public officials are held to the highest standards of ethical conduct is not just a matter of policy but a fundamental aspect of strengthening our democratic institutions and public trust.
Did You Know?
- The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Nigeria was established to coordinate humanitarian and social interventions in the country.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 and is instrumental in investigating financial crimes in Nigeria.
- Conflict of interest is a significant concern in public administration, emphasizing the need for public officials to avoid situations where personal interests could improperly influence their duties.
- The Nigerian government’s procurement process is governed by the Public Procurement Act, which aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and value for money in procuring goods and services.
- The role of a minister in the Nigerian government involves overseeing the operations of a ministry, implementing government policies, and providing administrative leadership.