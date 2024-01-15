Interior Minister Faces CCB Inquiry Over N438M Contract Allegations

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, in connection with his company’s alleged involvement in a N438 million contract scam within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. This investigation by the CCB aims to address potential violations of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by the Minister.
New Planet Projects, reportedly owned by Tunji-Ojo, is implicated in this contract scandal. A document obtained by our correspondent indicates that the CCB has scheduled an interview with the Minister for January 16, 2024, at the CCB Headquarters in Abuja. The document, signed by Gwimi S.P, the CCB Director of Investigation and Monitoring, on behalf of CCB Chairman Murtala Aliyu, emphasizes the Bureau’s constitutional mandate and powers in conducting this investigation.
The invitation letter to the Minister states, “The bureau is investigating a case of alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers in which your name featured prominently. Consequently, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, 16th January, 2024. Time: 1100hrs prompt. Venue: CCB Headquarters on 5th Floor, Annex III, Phase I, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja. Please be properly guided.”
Editorial:
The recent summoning of Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo by the Code of Conduct Bureau over alleged involvement in a N438 million contract scam is a significant development in Nigeria’s ongoing battle against corruption. This case highlights the crucial role of oversight bodies like the CCB in maintaining the integrity of public office. It’s a reminder that no individual, regardless of their position, is above scrutiny.
The involvement of a high-ranking official in such allegations is alarming yet sadly not uncommon in our political landscape. It underscores the persistent challenges we face in ensuring transparency and accountability in government dealings. The CCB’s actions in this matter demonstrate a commendable commitment to upholding the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, a cornerstone for ethical governance.
As we await the outcome of this investigation, it’s essential to recognize the broader implications of such cases on public trust and governance. These situations, while unfortunate, provide an opportunity for systemic reform and the strengthening of our institutions. We stand at a crossroads where the choice to pursue integrity and transparency can significantly reshape our political and social fabric.
Did You Know?
- The Code of Conduct Bureau was established in 1979 to ensure ethical conduct in the Nigerian public service.
- Nigeria ranked 154 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.
- The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was created in 2019 to address humanitarian issues in Nigeria.
- The Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, where the CCB is headquartered, is a major administrative hub for the Nigerian government.
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended, empowers the CCB to investigate public officers for breaches of the code of conduct.