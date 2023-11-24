Kano Uncovers Salary Fraud Involving Minors and NYSC Members

The Kano State Government has made a startling discovery in its public service sector, uncovering 3,234 workers illegally receiving salaries. This group includes a 13-year-old girl, primary and secondary school students, and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), all of whom were inappropriately recruited by the previous administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
Dr Abdullahi Bichi, the Secretary to the State Government, revealed these findings during a press briefing on the report of a committee established to investigate this illegal recruitment. The current Governor, Abba Yusuf, had previously ordered the suspension of salaries for over 10,000 public servants, suspecting irregularities in their recruitment towards the end of the former governor’s tenure.
The committee’s investigation brought to light that the hastened employment exercise by the previous administration failed to consider the financial implications of the 2023 appropriation. Dr Bichi expressed dismay at the discovery that most recruits bypassed the formal screening process, and some even used fake certificates to secure jobs.
As a corrective measure, the government has sanctioned offering employment opportunities to 9,332 individuals with relevant qualifications. Additionally, appropriate actions will be taken against those civil servants responsible for these irregularities, in accordance with civil service rules. This includes the mother of the 13-year-old girl, who admitted to receiving salaries through her account.
Editorial
Addressing Systemic Flaws in Public Sector Recruitment
The recent revelation of widespread irregularities in the Kano State public service recruitment process is a wake-up call to address systemic flaws in public sector employment. At Yohaig NG, we believe this incident highlights the urgent need for transparency and accountability in government recruitment processes.
The inclusion of minors and NYSC members in the payroll system not only reflects a breach of trust but also indicates a deeper problem of oversight and verification within the recruitment process. The government must implement stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. This includes thorough vetting of candidates and strict adherence to recruitment protocols.
The incident underscores the importance of digitalizing and centralizing employment records to enhance transparency and efficiency. By leveraging technology, the government can better monitor its workforce and prevent fraudulent activities.
The Kano State Government’s decision to offer employment to those with relevant qualifications is a positive step. However, it’s crucial to ensure that this process is conducted fairly and transparently. The government must also focus on capacity building and training for recruits to enhance their productivity and contribution to the public sector.
This incident should serve as a lesson to other states and government entities to regularly audit their workforce and recruitment processes. Strengthening these systems is vital for building a competent and trustworthy public service that effectively serves the needs of the people.
Did You Know?
- Kano State’s Public Service: Kano State has one of the largest public service sectors in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in the state’s administration and development.
- National Youth Service Corps (NYSC): The NYSC is a mandatory one-year service program for Nigerian graduates, aimed at promoting national unity and development.
- Digitalization in Governance: Nigeria is increasingly adopting digital solutions in governance to enhance efficiency and transparency.
- Challenges in Public Sector Recruitment: Public sector recruitment in Nigeria often faces challenges such as nepotism, lack of transparency, and inadequate verification processes.
- Impact of Irregular Recruitment: Irregular recruitment practices can lead to financial strain on government resources and affect the quality of public services.