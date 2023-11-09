Katsina Governor Installs New Anti-Corruption Chief

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has sanctioned the appointment of new heads for the State Anti-Corruption and Local Government Service Commissions. A statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula, announced the appointments, which are effective immediately.
The state’s anti-corruption commission, recently established under Radda’s administration, will now be led by retired Justice Lawal Garba. Alhaji Usman Mamman-Maska has been appointed to steer the local government service commission. Alongside these appointments, seven new part-time members have been named for the anti-corruption commission, with Dr Jamilu Abdussalam taking the role of Executive Secretary.
The local government service commission also sees the introduction of seven new permanent members, including Alhaji Abubakar Abdulkadir and Alhaji Abdul’aziz Lawal-Danyari. Governor Radda congratulated the appointees and charged them with delivering exemplary service to the government and the citizens of Katsina State. He urged them to align their objectives with his administration’s ‘Building Your Future Agenda’ for the development of the state.
Editorial
The recent appointments by Governor Dikko Radda are a testament to his commitment to combating corruption and enhancing local governance in Katsina State. The establishment of the anti-corruption commission and the strategic placement of experienced individuals at its helm is a proactive measure that should be lauded. It signals a robust approach to governance and an understanding of the importance of integrity and accountability in public service.
The governor’s call for the new appointees to align with his ‘Building Your Future Agenda’ is not just a directive but a vision that encapsulates the aspirations of the Katsina people. It is a vision that requires a concerted effort from all sectors of governance to translate into tangible outcomes. The success of these commissions will be measured by their ability to foster transparency, deter corruption, and improve the efficiency of local government services.
The task ahead for the new appointees is significant. They must navigate the complexities of their roles while maintaining the public trust. Their actions will set the tone for the state’s governance and will be closely watched by the citizens they serve. It is imperative that these leaders exemplify the values they are expected to uphold and work diligently to contribute to the state’s progress.
Did You Know?
- Katsina State, located in North-Western Nigeria, is part of the region known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.
- Anti-corruption commissions in Nigeria are part of the country’s efforts to address and prevent corruption within the public sector.
- Local Government Service Commissions are responsible for the organisation and administration of local government affairs, playing a crucial role in grassroots governance.
- The ‘Building Your Future Agenda’ is an initiative aimed at fostering sustainable development and empowering the citizens of Katsina State.
- The appointment of retired judges to lead anti-corruption bodies is a common practice, intended to leverage their legal expertise and integrity in the fight against corruption.