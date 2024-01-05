Minister Directs Public Funds to Private Account, Raises Concerns

In a controversial move, Dr. Betta Edu, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has instructed the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, to transfer over N585 million of public funds into a private account. This account is held by Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, who was designated as a project manager by the minister. The directive, detailed in a letter dated December 20, 2023, with reference number FMHAPA/HQ/OHM/S.208, specifies the allocation of funds for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun States.
The letter, signed by Dr Edu, outlines the distribution of funds: N219,429,750.00 for Akwa Ibom State, N73,828,750.00 for Cross River State, N219,462,250.00 for Lagos State, and N72,468,750.00 for Ogun State. N585,189,500.00 will be deposited into Mojisola’s UBA account, number 2003682151, from the National Social Investment Officer account.
Sources have raised concerns over this practice, suggesting it fosters corruption. This incident echoes the ongoing prosecution of former Accountant-General Ahmed Idris and others for allegedly diverting N109.5 million of public funds. The case involves accusations of criminal breach of trust and fraudulent activities between February and November 2021.
SaharaReporters has revealed documents indicating the All Progressives Congress (APC) transferred N226,188,500 million to Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation ahead of the November 11, 2023, governorship elections. These funds, ostensibly for palliatives, are suspected of being used for vote-buying. The House of Representatives has summoned Dr Edu to address concerns about the transparency and integrity of the federal government’s conditional cash transfer programme.
Editorial:
The recent directive by Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, to transfer substantial public funds into a private account is a grave concern. This action raises questions about the integrity of government operations and casts a shadow over the commitment to transparency and accountability in public office.
The allocation of over N585 million to a private account, ostensibly for vulnerable groups, is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between public service and personal gain. It is essential to scrutinize such decisions, especially in a country where corruption has long been a scourge. In this transaction, the involvement of Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, a project manager, demands a thorough investigation to ensure that public funds are used for their intended purpose.
The parallels drawn with the case of former Accountant-General Ahmed Idris, accused of misappropriating N109.5 million, are alarming. It underscores a systemic issue within the financial governance of the nation. The practice of diverting funds intended for public welfare into private pockets is unethical and detrimental to the nation’s development.
The revelations about the APC’s alleged use of funds for vote-buying in recent governorship elections further exacerbate these concerns. The government must take decisive action to restore public confidence. The House of Representatives summoning of Dr Edu is a step in the right direction, but it must be followed by concrete measures to ensure transparency and accountability.
As we reflect on these developments, we must remember that the integrity of public office is paramount. The Nigerian people deserve a government that prioritizes their welfare and operates with the highest standards of honesty and integrity. Let us stand united in demanding accountability and transparency from our leaders.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programme, launched in 2016, is one of Africa’s most significant social welfare schemes.
- Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to combat financial and economic crimes.
- As mentioned in the news story, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun States are among Nigeria’s most economically significant states.
- The concept of conditional cash transfers, as used in Nigeria’s welfare programs, originated in Latin America in the 1990s.
- Nigeria’s 2023 general elections were the sixth quadrennial elections since the end of military rule in 1999.