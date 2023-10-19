Nigeria Loses N2.9trn to Contract Frauds in Three Years, Reveals New EFCC Chief

The newly confirmed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has shed light on the alarming scale of contract and procurement fraud in Nigeria. During his Senate screening, Olukoyede revealed that between 2018 and 2020, the nation lost a staggering N2.9 trillion due to these fraudulent activities.
To put this into perspective, he explained that such an amount could fund the construction of 1,000 kilometres of roads, establish nearly 200 standard tertiary institutions, and educate about 6,000 children from primary to tertiary levels.
Olukoyede’s revelations came after his appointment as EFCC chairman and the confirmation of Muhammad Hammajoda as the secretary of the anti-graft agency.
The appointments were made by President Bola Tinubu and subsequently confirmed by the Senate. During the screening, Olukoyede emphasised the need for a more effective criminal justice system and the importance of focusing on preventive measures over enforcement to combat corruption.
Editorial:
The revelations by the new EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, are both alarming and a stark reminder of the deep-seated corruption issues plaguing Nigeria. Contract and procurement frauds, which have cost the nation trillions, are symptomatic of a larger systemic problem. While the EFCC’s efforts in combating these issues are commendable, it’s evident that a more holistic approach is needed.
The focus on preventive measures, as highlighted by Olukoyede, is a step in the right direction. By addressing the root causes and implementing stringent checks and balances, we can curb these fraudulent activities. It’s also essential to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, ensuring that those involved in such malpractices face the full weight of the law.
We believe that with the right strategies, commitment, and collaboration, Nigeria can overcome these challenges and chart a path towards a more transparent and prosperous future.
Did You Know?
- The EFCC was established in 2003 with the primary objective of investigating financial crimes such as advance fee fraud and money laundering.
- Contract fraud can take various forms, including bid rigging, phantom projects, and over-invoicing.
- Procurement fraud is often linked to public sector corruption, impacting infrastructure development and public service delivery.
- The World Bank estimates that businesses and individuals pay over $1 trillion in bribes each year globally.
- Nigeria’s Public Procurement Act was established in 2007 to ensure transparency, competitiveness, and value for money in the procurement process.