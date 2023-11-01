Nis Officials In Abuja Accused Of Extortion By Passport Applicants

Several Nigerians who applied for international passports have levelled accusations of widespread extortion against personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) at the Abuja passport office. This comes despite a recent directive from the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, urging immigration authorities to streamline and improve the system.
Applicants shared their grievances in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). They expressed frustration over having to pay various sums beyond the official fees to NIS officials to expedite the processing of their travel documents. Some applicants also claimed that the electronic passport application system appears compromised, pushing those who follow the proper channels to resort to unofficial payments to NIS officials to ensure timely receipt of their passports.
Several applicants narrated their experiences. For instance, Mr Ahmed Isa, a civil servant, mentioned that he had visited the passport office multiple times since September and had yet to receive his passport. Another applicant, Mohammed Umar, highlighted the introduction of an unexplained “compliance fee” by an NIS official.
The situation has led to significant delays and additional costs for many. Blessing Ibiyemi revealed that she had to pay an extra N40,000 to process her passport, which resulted in her missing a scholarship opportunity abroad. Another applicant, who chose to remain anonymous, shared her ordeal of paying N116,000 for a 32-page passport booklet and facing demands for additional payments at various stages.
However, the Service Public Relations Officer, Dr Adedotun Aridegbe, refuted these allegations, suggesting that some applicants might be fabricating stories to tarnish the NIS’s reputation. He emphasised the efforts of the NIS in clearing backlogs of passport applications and stated that disciplinary action would be taken against any officer found guilty of misconduct.
Editorial:
The allegations of extortion against NIS officials in Abuja are deeply concerning. Such practices, if true, undermine public trust in essential services and can have far-reaching implications for the nation’s image, both domestically and internationally.
While the NIS’s efforts to clear backlogs and improve service delivery are commendable, it’s crucial to address these allegations head-on. A transparent investigation into these claims is necessary to restore public confidence. It’s also essential to ensure that systems are in place to prevent such malpractices in the future.
We believe that every Nigerian has the right to access essential services without facing undue hardships or being subjected to corrupt practices. It’s high time that institutions take responsibility and ensure that their operations are transparent, efficient, and free from corruption.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) was established in 1963, following the recommendation of the Udoji Commission.
- The NIS is responsible for visa issuance, border patrol, and the issuance of travel documents, including international passports.
- Nigeria’s e-passport system was introduced in 2007, offering enhanced security features compared to the previous machine-readable passport.
- Extortion and bribery are punishable under Nigeria’s penal code, with offenders facing potential imprisonment.
- The Minister of Interior oversees the NIS and is responsible for internal security, immigration, and other related matters in Nigeria.