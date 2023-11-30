PDP and APC Clash Over Demand to Investigate Ekiti Airport Project

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have engaged in a heated debate over the PDP’s call for an investigation into the Ekiti state airport project, executed under the leadership of former Governor Kayode Fayemi.
The PDP’s Southwest Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, issued a press statement in Ado Ekiti, raising concerns about the N20 billion allegedly invested in the “failed project.” Atofarati urged current Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Secretary to the State Government during Fayemi’s tenure, to probe the matter within 14 days or face public backlash.
Atofarati emphasized the need for transparency, stating, “The incumbent governor, being the SSG under the Fayemi administration, should explain to the people of Ekiti State what happened to their N20 billion.” The PDP also called on anti-graft agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to investigate the project.
In response, the APC’s state Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, defended the expenditure, asserting that the funds were used judiciously and in the state’s best interest. Dipe questioned the basis for a probe, saying, “How can the governor probe money that we believe was rightly utilized?” He expressed confidence that the EFCC had already found the allegations baseless.
Dipe further argued that the airport project was a valuable asset for Ekiti State, stating, “Every airport worldwide is subject to improvement, and we will continue to work on it. We cannot divert the money used for another purpose for the airport.”
Editorial
The ongoing dispute between the PDP and the APC in Ekiti State over the call to investigate the airport project under former Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration highlights a critical aspect of democratic governance: accountability. The demand for transparency in the utilization of public funds, especially in large-scale projects like the Ekiti airport, is a fundamental right of the citizens and a cornerstone of good governance.
We believe that the call for an investigation, whether from the opposition party or any other entity, should be seen not as a political manoeuvre but as an opportunity to reinforce public trust in government institutions. The current administration needs to address these concerns transparently, irrespective of the political affiliations of those involved in the project.
The role of anti-graft agencies, such as the EFCC, in such matters is crucial. Their involvement ensures that investigations are conducted impartially and professionally, free from political influence. This not only helps uncover any potential misuse of funds but also deters future mismanagement.
The debate over the airport project underscores the importance of clear communication and public engagement in government projects. Significant investments, particularly those funded by public money, must be accompanied by regular updates and accountability to the people.
The controversy surrounding the Ekiti airport project serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for transparency and accountability in public office. It is an opportunity for the current government to demonstrate its commitment to these principles and for the people of Ekiti State to hold their leaders accountable.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and as a centre of education and intellectualism in Nigeria.
- The concept of an airport in Ekiti State has been discussed for many years, reflecting its ambition to enhance its connectivity and economic development.
- Ado Ekiti, the state capital, is a hub for trade and education, hosting one of Nigeria’s most prestigious universities, Ekiti State University.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s fight against corruption, with a mandate to investigate financial crimes and enforce laws against economic and financial crimes.
- The involvement of political parties in calling for investigations into public projects is a common aspect of democratic governance, highlighting the role of opposition parties in ensuring government accountability.