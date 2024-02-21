Senate Investigates Buhari and Emefiele Over £30tn CBN Loans

On Tuesday, the Senate announced its decision to investigate the £30tn Ways and Means loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) utilised by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The Ways and Means provision, a loan mechanism, finances the government’s budget deficits. The Senate attributed the country’s current food and security crises to the indiscriminate expenditure of overdrafts from the CBN, led by Godwin Emefiele. Consequently, an ad hoc committee will be established to scrutinise the expenditure of the £30tn overdraft by the previous government, which was not disclosed to the National Assembly.
This committee will also examine the £10tn spent on the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, the $2.4bn forex transaction from the allocated $7bn, and other intervention programmes. This inquiry emerges amidst severe food shortages, inflation, the devaluation of the naira, and escalating insecurity affecting Nigerians. President Bola Tinubu’s administration, facing criticism for its economic policies following last year’s fuel subsidy removal and exchange unification policy, argues that the current crises stem from the Buhari regime’s mismanagement. The Senate’s investigation aims to uncover the Buhari administration’s alleged mismanagement of the country and its resources.
In January 2023, Buhari requested the National Assembly to convert the £22.7trn Ways and Means loan into a 40-year bond, with a three-year moratorium, and to approve an additional £1trn to fund the £819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget, which was approved last December. The House of Representatives sanctioned converting the £ 23.7 trillion loan into a long-term bond. However, the Senate’s approval process was contentious, with some lawmakers demanding expenditure details before approval.
The Senate’s current probe follows a report from its Joint Committee on various economic sectors after sessions with the Federal Government’s economic management team. The report highlighted the urgent need to address inflation, enhance food production, and stabilise the economy through coordinated fiscal and monetary policies.
Editorial:
The Senate’s decision to delve into the £30tn Ways and Means loans is critical to transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s financial management. For too long, the details of such significant financial transactions have remained obscured from public scrutiny, contributing to Nigerians’ economic challenges. This investigation is about uncovering past misdeeds and setting a precedent for future governance. It’s about ensuring that every naira spent by the government is accounted for and used for the betterment of the country’s citizens.
The current economic hardships, from inflation to food scarcity, are not just numbers on a page; they represent real suffering for millions of Nigerians. The probe into the Buhari administration’s use of the CBN loans is a step towards understanding how past policies are affecting present-day Nigeria and what can be done to mitigate these effects. It’s an opportunity for the Senate to demonstrate its commitment to the Nigerian people and show that it will not stand by while the country’s resources are mismanaged.
As we await the findings of this investigation, it’s crucial to remember that the goal is not merely to assign blame but to learn from past mistakes and ensure they are not repeated. The Senate’s probe must be thorough, impartial, and transparent, with its findings available to the public. Only then can trust be restored in Nigeria’s economic management and governance. We stand at a crossroads, and the actions taken now will determine Nigeria’s path towards economic recovery and stability.
Did You Know?
- The Ways and Means provision is a loan facility that allows the Central Bank of Nigeria to finance the government’s budget shortfalls.
- In January 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari requested converting a £22.7trn loan into a 40-year bond, highlighting the scale of Nigeria’s debt management challenges.
- The Anchor Borrowers Scheme, under scrutiny in the Senate’s probe, aims to enhance agricultural production and reduce food importation in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s inflation rate soared to 28.92% in December 2023, with food inflation even higher at 33.93%, underscoring the urgency of addressing the country’s economic policies.
- The Nigerian Senate has the authority to investigate matters of public concern, including managing the country’s finances, to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.