SERAP Sues Governors, Wike Over N40T LGA Fund Issues

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has initiated legal proceedings against the governors of Nigeria’s states and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, demanding accountability for the purported disappearance of N40 trillion in federal allocations designated for local governments across the states and the FCT. This legal move was spurred by alarming allegations by former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2022, highlighting significant discrepancies in the disbursement of federal allocations to local government areas.
Filed under the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/231/2024 at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP’s action seeks judicial intervention to mandate the governors and Mr Wike to disclose detailed records of local government allocations and their actual disbursement from 1999 to the present. The organization underscores these officials’ constitutional, statutory, and international obligations to uphold transparency in the management of LGA allocations, arguing against any claims that the Freedom of Information Act is inapplicable in their jurisdictions.
SERAP’s petition emphasizes the critical nature of transparency in the allocation and expenditure of federal funds intended for local governments. It argues that such openness is essential for enhancing accountability, deterring corruption, fostering public trust in democratic processes, and reinforcing the rule of law. The group asserts that the states and the FCT must adhere to principles of transparency and accountability, proactively disclosing information regarding the disbursement and utilization of federal allocations to local governments.
Editorial:
The lawsuit filed by SERAP against Nigeria’s state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory over the alleged mismanagement of N40 trillion in local government allocations marks a pivotal moment in the fight for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria. This action highlights the grave concerns surrounding the stewardship of public funds. It underscores the imperative for robust mechanisms to ensure that allocations reach their intended destinations and are utilized for the public good.
The revelations by former President Muhammadu Buhari, which catalyzed SERAP’s legal challenge, reflect a systemic issue that undermines the foundation of governance and the delivery of essential services at the local government level. The alleged discrepancies in the disbursement of federal allocations raise serious questions about the integrity of financial management practices and the commitment of state and federal officials to the principles of accountability and transparency.
As this legal battle unfolds, the Nigerian public must remain vigilant and engaged in fiscal responsibility and governance discourse. The outcome of this case has the potential to set a precedent for future actions against corruption and mismanagement, reinforcing the necessity for all government officials to adhere to the highest standards of transparency and accountability.
The call for detailed disclosure of LGA allocations and expenditures is not merely a demand for information but a call to safeguard the public trust and ensure that resources meant for the development and welfare of local communities are not diverted or misused. It is a reminder that transparency is the cornerstone of democratic governance and the rule of law, and every citizen’s right to demand and receive accountability from their elected and appointed officials.
Did You Know?
- Local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria are meant to be the closest tier of government to the people and are intended to directly address citizens’ everyday concerns and needs.
- The Federal Allocation to LGAs is a significant part of Nigeria’s revenue-sharing formula, designed to ensure the equitable distribution of resources across different levels of government.
- The Freedom of Information Act of 2011 is a landmark legislation in Nigeria that grants the public the right to access information from public institutions, promoting transparency and accountability in governance.
- SERAP (Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project) is a non-governmental organization that promotes transparency, accountability, and socio-economic rights in Nigeria.
- The alleged mismanagement of N40 trillion in LGA allocations over the years represents a significant challenge to Nigeria’s efforts to improve governance, reduce poverty, and promote sustainable development at the grassroots level.