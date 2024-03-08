Tinubu Halts Rea Executives Amid N1.2Bn Scandal

In a decisive move, President Bola Tinubu has put the operations of Ahmad Salihijo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and three of his executive directors on hold indefinitely. The suspension follows the discovery of financial irregularities during an in-depth examination of the REA’s fiscal activities, as announced by the State House in a statement delivered by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s media and publicity adviser. The affected directors include Olaniyi Netufo, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou, Technical Services; and Sa’adatu Balgore, Rural Electrification Fund.
The president’s directive stems from a detailed investigation into the misuse of funds exceeding N1.2 billion over the last two years, a portion of which has been reclaimed by anti-corruption bodies. Consequently, an interim management team has been appointed to take over the agency’s operations. The new team comprises Abba Aliyu as Managing Director/CEO; Ayoade Gboyega, Corporate Services; Umar Umar, Technical Services; Doris Uboh, Rural Electrification Fund; and Olufemi Akinyelure, head of the Nigeria Electrification Project’s Project Management Unit.
President Tinubu has reiterated his expectation that all appointees embody the utmost integrity and accountability. He affirms his commitment to meeting the Nigerian populace’s aspirations for distinguished governance and quality service while distancing the administration from the individualistic tendencies of those previously in charge.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s recent suspension of key figures within the Rural Electrification Agency signifies a monumental stride towards rectifying the endemic issues of corruption that have long plagued Nigeria’s public sector. This bold decision not only underscores the administration’s dedication to transparency but also sets a precedent for the level of integrity expected from public officials.
Uncovering the N1.2 billion fraud within the REA illuminates the dark crevices of mismanagement and corruption that hinder the nation’s progress towards efficient and equitable rural electrification. The government must maintain this momentum of accountability, ensuring that all misconduct is met with swift and decisive action. Installing a new management team is a step in the right direction, offering a beacon of hope for rehabilitating the agency’s tarnished image and revitalising its operations.
As we navigate this pivotal moment, the citizenry must remain vigilant and supportive of efforts to eradicate corruption. The collective demand for transparency and accountability must persist, for it is only through sustained pressure and scrutiny that we can safeguard the nation’s assets against exploitation. The administration’s recent actions testify to its commitment to upholding ethical standards and should catalyse further reforms across all sectors. The echo of our opening sentiment remains: integrity and accountability are non-negotiable pillars upon which the foundation of effective governance is built.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks among the top countries in Africa, with a significant rural population that lacks access to electricity.
- The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was established to facilitate the provision of reliable electric power supply to rural dwellers regardless of their location and economic status.
- Corruption in public sectors globally is estimated to cost billions of dollars annually, significantly hindering development and service delivery.
- Renewable energy, a significant focus of rural electrification efforts, can significantly reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.
- Worldwide, over 789 million people lack access to electricity, with the majority residing in rural areas, underscoring the critical role of initiatives like those undertaken by the REA.