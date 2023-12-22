Tinubu’s Government Vows to Combat Corruption, Recover Overseas Assets

The Nigerian Federal Government, under the leadership of Bola Tinubu, has declared a steadfast commitment to combating corruption and recovering the nation’s assets that have been illicitly stashed abroad. This resolve was articulated by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, during the inauguration of a new office complex for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ilorin Zonal Command.
Fagbemi emphasized that the Tinubu administration is focused on eradicating corruption in Nigeria. He underscored the role of the EFCC in this mission, stating that the commission is crucial in tracing, recovering, and facilitating the repatriation of Nigeria’s stolen wealth. The AGF highlighted that the EFCC is central to Tinubu’s vision of removing barriers to accountability in governance and strengthening mechanisms for public accountability.
Fagbemi hinted at upcoming reforms to enhance the legal frameworks to improve the EFCC’s investigations and asset recovery efforts in line with these objectives. He stressed the importance of the commission’s personnel conducting their operations strictly within the rule of law, aligning with the views of the Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.
Olukoyede, in his address, urged his team to rigorously support Nigeria’s drive to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by combating all forms of fraud. He reiterated his commitment to refocusing the anti-corruption war, adopting strategies that promote economic development for the benefit of Nigerians. The opening of the new zonal command office was described as a significant milestone, fulfilling a promise made during his recent visit.
Editorial
As a collective voice, we acknowledge and support the Nigerian government’s renewed commitment to fighting corruption and recovering stolen assets under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The inauguration of the new EFCC office in Ilorin is a testament to this commitment, signalling a robust approach to tackling corruption.
The role of the EFCC, as outlined by AGF Lateef Fagbemi, is pivotal in this crusade. The emphasis on legal reforms to empower the EFCC’s investigative and recovery capabilities is a step in the right direction. These reforms must be implemented effectively, ensuring that the fight against corruption is vigorous and adheres to the principles of the rule of law.
Focusing on attracting Foreign Direct Investment by creating a corruption-free business environment is crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth. The EFCC’s role in sanitizing the business landscape will undoubtedly contribute to a more transparent and attractive investment climate.
As we move forward, these efforts must be sustained and intensified. The fight against corruption requires unwavering dedication and a multi-faceted approach. The Tinubu administration’s resolve in this regard is commendable, and it is our collective responsibility to support and hold accountable all efforts to eradicate corruption for the betterment of Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks 154 out of 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International.
- The EFCC has recovered over ₦800 billion in stolen assets since its inception in 2003.
- Nigeria loses an estimated $15 billion annually to illicit financial flows.
- The United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which Nigeria is a signatory to, plays a crucial role in international asset recovery.
- The EFCC’s establishment in 2003 was a response to pressure from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which had named Nigeria one of 23 non-cooperative countries in the international community’s efforts to fight money laundering.