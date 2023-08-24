12 Arrested in Rivers: Internet Fraud, Newborn Burial Allegations

In a shocking incident, about 12 individuals suspected of internet fraud were apprehended in Rivers State. Their arrest came after they allegedly buried a newborn baby alive at Andoni waterfront, Eagle Island.
The Port Harcourt Local Government Area Security Watch, in collaboration with the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch and the police, acted on a tip-off from local residents.
Victor Ohaji, Chairman of PLGA Security Watch and Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, detailed the events to the press. Residents had reported seeing a group of young men performing rituals and digging by the waterfront.
Although the suspects had left by the time security forces arrived, a subsequent search revealed a buried newborn baby boy.
The search for the suspects led to a local hotel, where the alleged culprits were spotted. A chase ensued, resulting in the apprehension of all 12 suspects.
During the arrest, one of the suspects claimed his father was a Major General and that they would face no repercussions. The police have since taken custody of the suspects and the baby’s remains.
Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, confirmed the incident and stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway.
Editorial:
The harrowing incident in Rivers State, involving suspected internet fraudsters and the alleged burial of a newborn, is a chilling reminder of the lengths some individuals will go to in pursuit of illicit gains.
The act, if proven true, is not only a heinous crime but also a stark reflection of the moral decay seeping into certain sections of society.
While internet fraud, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Nigeria, has been a persistent issue, the incorporation of ritualistic acts marks a dangerous escalation.
It’s imperative for law enforcement agencies to not only bring the culprits to justice but also address the root causes driving youths towards such extreme measures.
Society, as a whole, must introspect and find ways to instil values and provide legitimate opportunities for its young population.
Did You Know?
- Internet fraud, colloquially known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Nigeria, has been a significant concern for law enforcement agencies.
- Ritualistic acts associated with internet fraud have been reported in various parts of Nigeria, raising concerns about the moral fabric of society.
- Eagle Island, located in Rivers State, is a bustling urban area with a mix of residential and commercial establishments.
- The use of rituals in internet fraud is believed by some to enhance the success of their fraudulent activities.
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region, is one of Nigeria’s major oil-producing states.