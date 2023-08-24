12 Arrested In Rivers Internet Fraud Newborn Burial Allegations

12 Arrested in Rivers: Internet Fraud, Newborn Burial Allegations

In a shocking incident, about 12 individuals suspected of internet fraud were apprehended in Rivers State. Their arrest came after they allegedly buried a newborn baby alive at Andoni waterfront, Eagle Island.

The Port Harcourt Local Government Area Security Watch, in collaboration with the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch and the police, acted on a tip-off from local residents.

Victor Ohaji, Chairman of PLGA Security Watch and Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, detailed the events to the press. Residents had reported seeing a group of young men performing rituals and digging by the waterfront.

Although the suspects had left by the time security forces arrived, a subsequent search revealed a buried newborn baby boy.

The search for the suspects led to a local hotel, where the alleged culprits were spotted. A chase ensued, resulting in the apprehension of all 12 suspects.

During the arrest, one of the suspects claimed his father was a Major General and that they would face no repercussions. The police have since taken custody of the suspects and the baby’s remains.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, confirmed the incident and stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway.

Editorial:
The harrowing incident in Rivers State, involving suspected internet fraudsters and the alleged burial of a newborn, is a chilling reminder of the lengths some individuals will go to in pursuit of illicit gains.

The act, if proven true, is not only a heinous crime but also a stark reflection of the moral decay seeping into certain sections of society.

While internet fraud, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Nigeria, has been a persistent issue, the incorporation of ritualistic acts marks a dangerous escalation.

It’s imperative for law enforcement agencies to not only bring the culprits to justice but also address the root causes driving youths towards such extreme measures.

Society, as a whole, must introspect and find ways to instil values and provide legitimate opportunities for its young population.

