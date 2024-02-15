14 Caught at Makurdi’s ‘Yahoo Academy’ by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended 14 individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud at a training centre known as “Yahoo Academy” in Makurdi. The operation, which took place on Wednesday, was conducted by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC, following actionable intelligence. The raid targeted a three-bedroom apartment along Achusa Road, Benue State, identified as a hub for grooming internet fraudsters.
The arrested suspects include Asongu Terungwa, Aese Sonter, Nyoosu Terungwa, John Kator, Udi Aodona, Terungu Mnyam, Iorwuese Terhide, Ule Francis, Imoter Gloor Emmanuel, Samuel Lubem, Wergba Tertamge, Erukaa Ephraim, Agenale Franklin, and Abechi Toryila. During the operation, authorities seized several items, including laptops, ATM cards, mobile phones, a Firman generator, and a Toyota Corolla car, evidencing the illicit activities conducted within the premises.
Editorial:
The recent crackdown by the EFCC on a “Yahoo Academy” in Makurdi is a stark reminder of Nigeria’s persistent challenge of cybercrime. This operation highlights the innovative methods employed by individuals to perpetrate fraud and underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat this menace.
Cybercrime, particularly internet fraud, has tarnished Nigeria’s image on the global stage, affecting the nation’s credibility and the integrity of its citizens. The existence of institutions like the “Yahoo Academy” indicates a deep-rooted problem that extends beyond individual criminal acts to a more organized and systematic approach to committing fraud.
As we commend the EFCC for their relentless efforts in tackling cybercrime, it is imperative to recognize that law enforcement alone cannot solve this issue. There needs to be a concerted effort involving educational reforms, public awareness campaigns, and economic empowerment programs to address the root causes of cybercrime. Providing viable alternatives and opportunities for the youth can significantly reduce the allure of quick wealth through fraudulent means.
The digital literacy curriculum in schools should include ethical use of the internet and the legal consequences of cybercrime. This educational approach and stringent legal measures can create a more formidable barrier against the proliferation of internet fraud training centres.
Let this incident serve as a call to action for all stakeholders, including the government, educational institutions, civil society, and the tech industry, to forge a united front against cybercrime. By doing so, we can safeguard our digital landscape and restore the integrity of our nation in the digital age.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is considered one of the global hotspots for cybercrime, with internet fraud being one of the most common offences.
- The term “Yahoo Boys” is colloquially used in Nigeria to refer to individuals who engage in internet fraud.
- The EFCC was established in 2003 to address financial crimes such as advance fee fraud (419 fraud) and money laundering.
- Cybercrime costs the global economy billions of dollars annually, with victims spanning continents.
- Education and economic empowerment are critical strategies in preventing vulnerable populations from turning to cybercrime as a source of income.