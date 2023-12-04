Abuja Landlords Abducted, Kidnappers Demand N20 Million Ransom

In a shocking development, two landlords in the Asokoro extension area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, were kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday. The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N20 million for their release.
According to reports, the incident unfolded when armed men confronted one of the landlords, using him to gain access to another victim’s residence. A resident, identified as James, recounted that the first landlord was sleeping outside due to the heat when he was approached and threatened by the gunmen. They forced him to lead them to his neighbour’s house, where they kidnapped the second landlord.
James further explained that the second victim was returning home on a motorcycle when he was ambushed and taken away by the assailants. The kidnappers contacted the families of the victims within two hours of the incident, demanding N10 million for each victim. Despite a plea from one of the families to reduce the ransom to N2 million, the kidnappers refused and threatened harm if the total amount was not paid.
The FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, was unavailable for comment at the time of reporting. However, the Asokoro Commander of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Mohammed Seidu, confirmed the incident and stated that efforts were ongoing with the police to rescue the victims. He mentioned that the police attached to the Asokoro Police Station were aware of the matter and that searches were conducted in nearby bushes.
Editorial
The recent kidnapping of two landlords in Abuja’s Asokoro extension area is a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in its urban centres. This incident highlights the audacity of criminal elements and underscores the need for more effective security measures in residential areas.
The demand for a hefty ransom adds another layer of complexity to the situation, putting immense pressure on the victims’ families and raising concerns about the increasing trend of kidnapping for ransom in the country. Law enforcement agencies must intensify their efforts to combat this menace and ensure the safe return of the victims.
This incident also calls for a collective response from the community and local security groups. The involvement of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in the search and rescue efforts is a positive step. Still, there is a need for more coordinated action and intelligence-sharing between the police and local security outfits.
As we reflect on this unfortunate event, let’s remember the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with security agencies. Let’s support initiatives that enhance neighbourhood security and advocate for policies that strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies to tackle crime and ensure public safety effectively.
Did You Know?
- Asokoro, Abuja: Asokoro is one of the central districts in Abuja, known for its upscale residential areas and proximity to crucial government institutions.
- Kidnapping for Ransom in Nigeria: This has become a prevalent issue, with both high-profile individuals and ordinary citizens being targeted by criminal gangs.
- Vigilante Groups in Nigeria: Local vigilante groups often play a crucial role in complementing official security efforts, especially in communities where police presence is limited.
- Security Challenges in Urban Areas: Urban centres in Nigeria face unique security challenges, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and gang violence.
- Community Policing: This concept emphasizes the role of the community in preventing and solving crimes fostering a partnership between the police and the community.