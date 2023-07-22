Actor Baba Ijesha Completes 1st Year of 16-Year Sentence

Notorious actor Olanrewaju James, better known as Baba Ijesha, has completed the first year of his 16-year prison sentence for child defilement. He is serving his time at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri, Lagos State.
Convicted on four out of six charges, including indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, his case has drawn significant attention and stirred controversy within the entertainment industry.
James was first arrested in April 2021 and appeared before Magistrate P.E. Nwaka of the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos in July of the same year. He was later tried at the Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, where Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo delivered the final judgement.
The case has divided the entertainment industry, with some celebrities supporting the victim, a ward of comedian Princess Adekoya, while others empathised with Baba Ijesha. Yomi Fabiyi, Bukky Black, and Lege Miami were among those who sympathised with James, suggesting he was ‘ambushed’ into the crime.
Conversely, actresses like Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing staunchly supported Princess.
In a recent interview, Fabiyi revealed that he had been in regular contact with James since his imprisonment, visiting him from the second day of his sentence and trying to keep his spirits high.
He also expressed concerns about the absence of certain factors in the trial, which he believes led to an unjust punishment for James.
Editorial
A Year Down, 15 More to Go: Reflecting on the Baba Ijesha Case
The Baba Ijesha case has been a significant point of discussion in the Nigerian entertainment industry and beyond. It has raised questions about justice, celebrity influence, and the protection of minors.
The case has divided the entertainment industry and sparked a nationwide conversation about child defilement and the justice system’s handling of such cases.
The fact that some celebrities sympathised with Baba Ijesha suggesting he was ‘ambushed’ into the crime, raises concerns about victim-blaming and trivialising severe offences. It’s crucial to remember that the focus should be on the crime committed and the victim, not the perpetrator’s fame or perceived character.
However, it’s also essential to ensure that justice is served fairly. Concerns about the absence of certain factors in the trial, such as the victim’s age not being proven with a birth certificate, should be taken seriously.
The justice system must be transparent and thorough in its proceedings to maintain public trust.
The case serves as a reminder that those in power need to take more robust steps to protect minors and ensure justice is served in cases of child defilement.
It also encourages critical thinking and proactive reaction from the public, urging them to hold the justice system accountable and demand better protection for minors.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest prison population in Africa, with over 74,000 inmates as of 2021.
- Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, where Baba Ijesha is serving his sentence, is one of the largest prisons in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian entertainment industry, also known as Nollywood, is the second-largest film producer in the world by volume.
- Child defilement cases in Nigeria have increased, with over 13,000 cases reported in 2020 alone.
- Despite the high number of reported cases, child defilement is still significantly underreported in Nigeria due to stigma and fear of retaliation.
