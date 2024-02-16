AGF Ordered to Reinvestigate Dele Giwa’s 1986 Murder

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has mandated the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice to reopen the investigation and prosecution related to the assassination of Dele Giwa, the pioneering editor of Newswatch Magazine, who was killed in 1986. The judge declared that the AGF must pursue justice for the murder of media professionals within Nigeria.
Dele Giwa met his tragic end on October 19, 1986, via a letter bomb at his Lagos office. The court’s directive extends beyond Giwa, calling for the examination and prosecution of those responsible for the deaths of other journalists killed while performing their duties, ensuring adherence to legal standards.
Justice Ekwo emphasized the government’s responsibility to safeguard journalists, referencing sections 33 and 39 of the Constitution and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. This ruling came after the Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda (MRA) filed a lawsuit against the AGF, seeking to enforce the fundamental rights to the safety of media practitioners as outlined in the 1999 Constitution and the African Charter on Human Rights.
Editorial:
The recent court order for the Attorney General of the Federation to revisit the case of Dele Giwa’s murder is a landmark decision that reiterates the imperative of justice and protection for journalists in Nigeria. This ruling addresses a decades-old wound in the heart of Nigeria’s press community and sets a precedent for treating cases involving media personnel’s safety.
Journalists are often on the frontline, exposing truths crucial for the public’s right to know, making them targets for retaliation. The murder of Dele Giwa was a stark reminder of the risks faced by journalists and the lengths to which their adversaries might go to silence them. By ordering the reopening of this case, the judiciary is sending a clear message about the value of freedom of the press and the importance of holding those who threaten it accountable.
This decision underscores the need for a robust framework that not only punishes the perpetrators of violence against journalists but also prevents such incidents from occurring in the first place. Ensuring the safety of journalists is fundamental to preserving democracy and the free flow of information. It is a call to action for all stakeholders, including the government, the judiciary, and civil society, to collaborate in creating a safer environment for the press.
As we move forward, let this ruling catalyze change, inspiring a renewed commitment to protect the rights and lives of journalists. Our collective effort to uphold these principles will testify to our dedication to justice, accountability, and the unyielding pursuit of truth. The spirit of Dele Giwa and all journalists who have paid the ultimate price in their line of duty demands no less from us.
Did You Know?
- Dele Giwa co-founded Newswatch Magazine, a publication that marked a turning point in Nigerian journalism with its investigative reporting.
- The use of a letter bomb to assassinate Giwa in 1986 was a rare and shocking method of attack, highlighting the extreme risks journalists face.
- The Federal High Court in Abuja plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s judiciary, handling cases that involve the federal government and its agencies.
- The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, adopted in 1981, protects human and people’s rights across the African continent.
- The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) is a non-governmental organization that promotes and protects press freedom and freedom of expression in Nigeria.