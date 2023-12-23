Akwa Ibom Judge and Driver Freed After Kidnapping Ordeal

Justice Joy Unwana, a judge of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, and her driver, Idorinyin Ekanem, have been released after being held captive for five days by kidnappers. The abduction occurred on Monday, December 18, 2023, as they were returning to Uyo from a court session in the Oron Local Government Area. During the incident, which took place around 8 pm along the Okobo-Esuk Inwang-Ndon Ebom Road, Justice Unwana’s police orderly, ThankGod Ekanem, was tragically killed.
The kidnapping prompted protests and a shutdown of court activities by various branches of the Nigerian Bar Association, particularly in Oron, where Justice Unwana serves. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, announced her release in a statement on Saturday. Governor Umo Eno, upon receiving the freed judge at the Government House in Uyo, expressed gratitude for her safe return and commended the security agencies for their prompt response and dedication.
Governor Eno, acknowledging Justice Unwana’s trauma, reassured his commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice. He emphasized that the state would not be a haven for criminals under his administration and urged security operatives to intensify surveillance.
In response, Justice Unwana expressed her gratitude to the governor for his efforts in securing her release. She shared her harrowing experience with her abductors, hoping that no one else would have to endure such an ordeal. Justice Unwana and her driver are undergoing debriefing and receiving medical attention.
Editorial
The recent abduction and subsequent release of Justice Joy Unwana and her driver in Akwa Ibom State is a stark reminder of the security challenges facing Nigeria. This incident not only highlights the risks that judicial officers face but also underscores the broader issue of kidnapping and violence in the country.
The swift response of the security agencies and the solidarity shown by the Nigerian Bar Association in protesting the incident demonstrates a commendable collective effort in addressing such crises. However, this incident also calls for a deeper reflection on the state of law and order in Nigeria. The tragic loss of Justice Unwana’s police orderly, ThankGod Ekanem, during the abduction is a sad reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers encounter in their line of duty.
Governor Umo Eno’s reassurance of his commitment to justice and pledge to make Akwa Ibom State inhospitable to criminals are steps in the right direction. However, these assurances must be backed by concrete actions and strategies to improve security and protect citizens, especially those in vulnerable positions like Justice Unwana.
This incident should catalyze a broader discussion on improving the safety and security of judicial officers and, by extension, all citizens. It highlights the need for enhanced security measures, better intelligence gathering, and more effective law enforcement strategies.
While we celebrate the safe return of Justice Unwana and her driver, we must also remember the cost at which it came and the work that remains to be done to ensure the safety of all Nigerians. It is a collective responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of the government, security agencies, the judiciary, and the citizens.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom State, located in the coastal southern part of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources, including oil and gas.
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of kidnapping for ransom in the world, with incidents occurring across various states.
- The Nigerian judiciary has increasingly become a target for kidnappings, raising concerns about the safety of legal practitioners in the country.
- The Nigerian Bar Association plays a crucial role in advocating for the rights and safety of legal professionals in Nigeria.
- Akwa Ibom State has made significant strides in education and healthcare, contributing to its development as one of Nigeria’s most prosperous states.