Attempted Sale of Infant Thwarted; Mother and Accomplice Detained

A mother and an associate are now in police custody in Lagos State after an alleged attempt to sell a nine-month-old baby, according to the State Police Command. The Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, affirmed the arrests in a statement released on Saturday.
The public and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) intervened on Friday to foil this heinous act, Hundeyin disclosed. The incident came to light in the Oshodi area when 25-year-old Oge Okolie, the middlewoman between the mother of the baby and the intended buyer, was apprehended under suspicion of child theft.
Onlookers on a public bus were drawn to the constant crying of the baby with Okolie, which raised questions about her inability to comfort the baby if she was the child’s mother. As tensions mounted and Okolie faced potential mob action, RRS operatives promptly intervened, rescuing her and the baby.
Early investigations exposed that the baby’s mother, 26-year-old Maria Ahmadu, allegedly consigned her child to Okolie for sale, leading to Ahmadu’s subsequent arrest. The police spokesperson added that the suspects and the baby had been handed over to the Command’s Gender Unit for a thorough investigation and potential prosecution.
Trading Innocence for Gain: A Disturbing Rise in Child Trafficking
The arrest of a mother and an accomplice on charges of attempting to sell a nine-month-old baby in Lagos State is a stark reminder of an escalating crisis: the monstrous industry of child trafficking. As it stands, Nigeria grapples with an alarming rate of child trafficking, an issue that undeniably warrants critical examination and decisive action.
Our society’s sanctity lies in the safety and welfare of its most vulnerable members – our children. The incident involving the nine-month-old baby, a victim of alleged trafficking, highlights the depth of the crisis. The case reveals an individual act of desperation and a systemic problem ingrained in our society that requires urgent redress.
While we appreciate the efforts of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the observant members of the public who intervened to prevent this deplorable act, we must recognise that prevention is just one aspect of a multi-faceted problem.
The narrative shared by SP Benjamin Hundeyin on the case further illuminates this issue, stressing the need for comprehensive solutions beyond immediate punitive action.
Factors like poverty, corruption, and the lack of stringent law enforcement, drive child trafficking. While the apprehension of the alleged perpetrators, in this case, is commendable, we should not ignore the circumstances that led to this attempted sale of a baby. Addressing these factors is a daunting task, yet it is vital if we aspire to eradicate child trafficking.
As a society, we must prioritise efforts to strengthen law enforcement and the judicial system, increase public awareness about the horrors of child trafficking, and provide social support to impoverished families at risk. But, equally, we must bolster our child protection services and work towards a robust social safety net to deter desperate acts.
With that in mind, we urge our government and law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts against child trafficking.
We also encourage members of the public to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities that might endanger the welfare of our children.
- Nigeria is rated as a Tier 2 country by the US Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons Report, indicating that the country does not fully meet the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.
- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that more than 1.2 million children are trafficked yearly.
- According to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria is a transit, destination, and origin country for human trafficking.
