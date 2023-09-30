Benue Commissioner’s Kidnappers Demand N60m Ransom

The kidnappers of Benue State’s Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, have demanded a ransom of N60 million. This demand comes five days after Abo’s abduction. A family insider, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that the kidnappers have resorted to torturing the commissioner to emphasize their demand.
The source shared, “They called and placed their phone on loudspeaker so that their beating of the commissioner and his cries for help could be heard.”
The abduction took place last Sunday when gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, arrived at the commissioner’s residence in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area. They ordered everyone to lie face down before taking Abo away on a motorcycle. Benue State Governor, Dr Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the incident and directed security forces to ensure Abo’s safe release.
Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, stated that investigations are ongoing and clarified that the police do not negotiate ransoms.
Editorial
The alarming rise in kidnappings, especially of public figures, is a grave concern that threatens the very fabric of our society. The audacity of these criminals, demanding ransoms and resorting to torture, highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to combat this menace.
While the immediate focus is on securing the safe release of the commissioner, it’s crucial to address the root causes of these kidnappings. Strengthening our security infrastructure, improving intelligence gathering, and ensuring swift justice are essential steps in this direction.
The government and security agencies must work in tandem to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of all citizens.
Did You Know?
- Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative criminal enterprise in several parts of Nigeria.
- Benue State, located in Nigeria’s middle belt, has witnessed several security challenges over the years.
- The state is known for its rich agricultural produce, especially yams and rice.
- Kidnapping can have severe psychological effects on the victims, even after their release.
- Collaboration between local communities and security agencies can play a crucial role in preventing kidnappings.