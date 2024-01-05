Burglars Raid Retired Justice Dattijo’s Abuja Residence

In a shocking incident, the official quarters of retired Supreme Court Justice Muhammad Dattijo in Maitama, Abuja, were burglarized during the Christmas holidays in December 2023. Sources close to the situation revealed that the residence was thoroughly looted, with the burglars leaving nothing behind.
The burglary occurred while Justice Dattijo, who retired from the Supreme Court on October 27, 2023, was out of the country. This incident has raised concerns about the security of the residences allocated to Supreme Court justices in the capital.
In his parting remarks, Justice Dattijo had expressed deep concerns about the state of the judiciary. He described the Supreme Court as plagued by corruption, bribery, and a perversion of Justice. He criticized excluding two of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones from the Supreme Court bench hearing appeals on the presidential election, highlighting a dangerous imbalance.
Dattijo lamented the politicization of judicial appointments, asserting that selfish and sectional interests influenced them. He noted a departure from the past when appointments were strictly merit-based, emphasizing integrity, knowledge, and hard work. The former Justice called for urgent reforms in the judiciary to address these anomalies and restore public confidence.
Editorial
The recent burglary at retired Justice Muhammad Dattijo’s official quarters is not just a breach of security but a symbolic representation of the challenges facing Nigeria’s judiciary. This incident, occurring in the heart of Abuja, underscores the vulnerability of even the most esteemed members of our society and raises questions about the safety and security of our judicial officers.
Justice Dattijo’s departure from the Supreme Court was marked by his candid reflections on the state of the judiciary, painting a picture of an institution in dire need of reform. His comments about the perversion of Justice and the politicization of judicial appointments are alarming and warrant serious consideration. The judiciary, ideally a bastion of fairness and impartiality, appears to be under siege from within, eroded by corruption and political interference.
As we reflect on this burglary, it’s crucial to recognize it as a metaphor for the more significant issues plaguing our judicial system. The theft of physical possessions from a Justice’s home parallels the theft of integrity and trust from our judicial institutions. It’s a stark reminder that the judiciary, once revered for its incorruptibility and dedication to Justice, is now facing a crisis of confidence.
We stand at a crossroads where the need for comprehensive judicial reform has never been more urgent. We must restore the judiciary’s integrity and ensure that it remains an institution that upholds the rule of law, free from the shackles of political and personal interests. This incident should serve as a wake-up call, prompting us to take decisive action to safeguard our judiciary and, by extension, our democracy.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Supreme Court was established in 1963, following the country’s independence.
- The Nigerian judiciary operates under a standard law system influenced by British colonial rule.
- The President appoints Supreme Court Justices in Nigeria who must be confirmed by the Senate.
- The Nigerian Supreme Court has the final appellate jurisdiction over all legal matters in the country, including decisions on constitutional matters.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s legal landscape, including landmark rulings on electoral disputes and human rights issues.